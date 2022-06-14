A Winning Combination: ProPricer Announces Strategic Business Relationship with Global Software Provider Deltek

ProPricer enters Deltek Marketplace partnership to arm customers with best of breed proposal software.

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPricer, the leading proposal pricing solution for government contractors and agencies, announced that it had entered a partnership with Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based business. ProPricer has joined Deltek's Marketplace to provide Deltek Costpoint and Deltek Cobra customers with direct access to the ProPricer pricing platform.

The #1 Proposal Pricing and Cost Analysis Software Used by Government Contractors and Federal Agencies (PRNewsfoto/Executive Business Services, In) (PRNewswire)

"Government contracting, particularly pricing, has unique needs and challenges. Pricing software that meets the needs of federal regulations is hard to come by, which is why we built our software. Contractors and agencies alike have seen improvements in the bid process through ProPricer—and we want to expand on that with Costpoint and Cobra integrations. We're excited about this relationship and the opportunities that stem from the Deltek Marketplace," said Keith Nordin, ProPricer's Chief Revenue Officer.

Deltek Costpoint and Deltek Cobra complement ProPricer by focusing on improving quality control and project success for government contractors. Both parties bring efficiency, compliance, and digitalization to the proposal process for agencies.

"Deltek recognizes the need for the public sector to increase acquisition efficiencies. "This collaboration will enhance the operational effectiveness of acquisition, contracting, and project management for our customers as we navigate the shifting pricing landscape," said Pete Mann, Senior VP, Corporate Development & Product Alliances at Deltek.

The Government Contract Pricing (GCP) Summit, the nation's only conference for federal contract pricing professionals, kicks off today, June 14, and will feature keynote addresses from the Department of Defense (DoD) and industry leaders. Representatives from Deltek and ProPricer will also be presenting at the summit. Learn more about ProPricer's arrival in the Deltek Marketplace by visiting each organization's conference booth or the ProPricer Blog.

About ProPricer

ProPricer is software that maximizes the efficiency and accuracy of the development, submission, evaluation, negotiation, and auditing of proposal pricing. From storing historical proposal data to effortlessly generating a broad range of reports, ProPricer empowers government contractors to build custom proposals, perform what-if analyses, and integrate all proposal data quickly and easily—within one platform.

Founded in 1984, ProPricer is trusted by organizations worldwide, including the top 10 US defense contractors. The company thrives on transforming its customers' needs into product features and enhancements that benefit all its current and future users. ProPricer is a trademark of Executive Business Services, Inc. (EBS). Visit us at www.propricer.com to learn more.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

