DISH's Smart 5G™ Wireless Network is Now Available to Over 20 Percent of the U.S. Population

DISH's Smart 5G™ Wireless Network is Now Available to Over 20 Percent of the U.S. Population

More than 120 cities across the country are now connected to the DISH 5G network

LITTLETON, Colo., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of June 14, DISH is offering 5G broadband service to over 20 percent of the U.S. population. This marks a major milestone in building the world's most advanced cloud-native 5G Open RAN network, as DISH continues to change the way the world communicates.

DISH Wireless (PRNewswire)

"This is a big moment for DISH as we connect customers across the country with America's first and only cloud-native Open RAN network," said Dave Mayo, executive vice president of network development, DISH Wireless. "This milestone was achieved through the collaboration, ingenuity and hard work of the DISH team and our numerous partners, including AWS, Cisco, CommScope, Dell, Fujitsu, Intel, JMA, Mavenir, Nokia, Oracle, Palo Alto, Qualcomm, Samsung and VMware. We're the only major network in the world built primarily with American vendors."

In May, DISH's Smart 5G™ network commercially launched through Project Genesis, offering DISH wireless service in Las Vegas. Since then, DISH has expanded service to more than 120 cities across the country. Project Genesis is available to anyone in a qualifying location. Consumers can visit Genesis5G.com to learn about current service areas and sign up with Project Genesis for unlimited data, voice and text.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the NetGear 5G hotspot are currently offered to Project Genesis subscribers. DISH already offers the Motorola Edge+ for purchase in Las Vegas and will expand the sale of this device to more markets in the coming months. Plus, additional compatible devices will become available throughout the year.

Project Genesis voice and data services on the Samsung Galaxy S22 take advantage of the DISH Smart 5G™ network, while simultaneously connecting to our partner network, a first of a kind in the U.S. Supported by a network of networks, the Galaxy S22 seamlessly switches between networks providing DISH customers with voice and data services from multiple networks at any location and at any point in time. This solution takes advantage of eSIM and multi-SIM technologies.

"This is an important step forward in our work to connect Americans to our Smart 5G™ network, but it's only the beginning," said John Swieringa, president and chief operating officer, DISH Wireless. "We continue to focus on building out more coverage and bringing innovative 5G services and solutions to our customers."

As the first service provider to launch voice over new radio (VoNR) in the U.S. via the Edge+ in Las Vegas this past May, DISH will expand VoNR functionality to additional markets as it optimizes the VoNR experience. DISH's 5G broadband service is 3GPP Release 15 enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) compliant and runs through DISH's 5G core. The 20 percent coverage utilizes DISH's AWS-4, Lower 700 MHz E Block and AWS H Block spectrum. DISH will file its FCC buildout report no later than July 14, 2022.

For a complete list of DISH's wireless vendors/partners, please visit, https://www.dishwireless.com/home

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation