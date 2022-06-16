24-7 INTOUCH WINS 2022 BEST OF MESA AWARD

MESA, Ariz., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 24-7 Intouch, a global leader in contact center technology solutions, has won the 2022 Best of Mesa Award in the Stores category by the Mesa Award Program.

The Mesa Award Program is an annual awards program that honors the achievements and accomplishments of the best of local businesses in the Mesa, Arizona area.

24-7 Intouch first opened its doors in Mesa in 2015, and has completed multiple development projects in the location that has revitalized the surrounding business community. The Company remains one of the largest employers in the Mesa area.

"We are honored and very proud to receive this award from the City of Mesa," said Francesca Bower, Mesa/Phoenix Campus Director for 24-7 Intouch. "All of our employees work so hard to give back to the community, whether it's through the great customer service they provide every day, or through their time and dedication they give by supporting our non-profit organization partners."

24-7 Intouch has dedicated itself to become an integral part of the community of Mesa. The company has been a long-standing member of the Mesa Chamber of Commerce and has also created a successful partnership with the Mesa Police Department along with small business committees to keep Mesa a great place to work.

The Company also has a strong volunteer committee at the Mesa campus, contributing over 1,000 volunteer hours to the community on a yearly basis. This year alone, the Mesa campus has totalled over 150 hours of service. It is highly engaged with a variety of non-profit organizations such as Child Crisis Center, Boys Hope Girls Hope, Feed My Starving Children, and St. Mary's Food Bank among others.

"As a global company, our focus is to immerse ourselves in the communities we are a part of," said Jason Rosser, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Campus Services for 24-7 Intouch. "This award won by our Mesa campus shows our team's investment in making a positive impact on the community they call home.

This recognition comes after 24-7 Intouch was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity and America's Best Large Employers for 2022.

The winners in each category of the Best of Mesa Awards are selected based on information gathered by the Mesa Award Program and data provided by third parties. The companies identified for the Mesa Award Program enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and the community of Mesa.

About 24-7 Intouch

24-7 Intouch is a global customer care and technology company that provides value-driven, future-forward solutions. For over 20 years, we have set a new standard by immersing ourselves in your world to deliver exceptional results. Our customizable customer care platform uses insights and analytics to build loyalty and increase revenue for our client partners. 24-7 Intouch takes pride in developing top to bottom brand alignment on all our programs.

