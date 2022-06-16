American Agents Alliance endorses Input 1 Payments as its preferred digital payments platform...

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. and SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Agents Alliance has endorsed Input 1 Payments as its preferred digital payment platform for its vast member network. Input 1 Payments' rapid ascent in popularity can be attributed to its transparent no-cost program and its simple and secure usability, leading to significant adoption by agencies and their customers. This endorsement by American Agents Alliance reinforces Input 1 Payments' position as a leader in digital payments. In turn, American Agents Alliance and its member agencies gain access to a unique, free-to-use platform that streamlines their accounts receivables.

As customer demands evolve, American Agents Alliance is constantly looking to provide exceptional value and opportunities that serve the needs of its independent agent members. With Input 1 Payments, American Agents Alliance found that rare combination of user-centric technology and value. "Input 1 brings forth technology that makes the business of agencies better through efficiency and cost reduction, making their digital payments platform a natural fit for our members. Our member agencies can now spend less time managing their premium receivables while exceeding customer expectations," said Mike D'Arelli, Executive Director. "Input 1's no-cost formula means our agents don't have to pay money to collect their money."

American Agents Alliance members will now have the best method of digitally collecting insurance premiums in the industry. "We are excited to have American Agents Alliance members adopt our digital payments platform. Our mission is to improve the businesses of our clients and the customers they serve. This partnership will benefit hundreds of agencies and tens of thousands of their policyholders," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Input 1. "As the number of our partnerships continues to grow, our drive to deliver more value grows as well."

The American Agents Alliance, a national member-driven insurance association since 1962, empowers independent insurance agents and brokers to thrive through advocacy, education, and networking. They are dedicated to serving the professional needs of independent insurance agents and brokers. They provide insurance agents and brokers a wealth of resources ranging from a members-only E&O insurance program, access to exclusive preferred markets, an industry-leading advocacy and government affairs program to protect producers' livelihoods, top-notch continuing education courses, industry forms and tools, local meetings, the largest insurance convention in the west, and many more discounted products and services available through their affinity programs.

Input 1 is a leading provider of digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies located throughout North America. Our software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

