Marquette Bank Awards 60 Scholarships to Local Students

Neighborhood bank supports Chicagoland high school students through annual program

ORLAND PARK, Ill., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette Bank, a locally-owned neighborhood bank, continued its half-century tradition of awarding scholarships to local graduating seniors. This year, the Marquette Bank Education Foundation awarded individual scholarships of $2,500 to 60 graduating seniors from Chicagoland schools.

The Marquette Bank Education Foundation awarded 60 scholarships of $2,500 to graduating high school seniors. Since 1968, the program has awarded over $3.7 million in scholarships helping almost 1,900 students from Chicagoland neighborhoods. (PRNewswire)

"Marquette Bank is proud to support these student leaders as they take the next step in their education. They have shown their commitment to service and to making a difference in their community," George Moncada, President and CEO of Marquette Bank, said. "Service to the community and making a difference are part of who we are at Marquette Bank."

The scholarship program is funded by the Marquette Bank Education Foundation (MBEF) and scholarships were awarded to students chosen by their school's guidance counselors and principals.

Since 1968, more than $3.7 million has been awarded to almost 1,900 high school seniors from Chicagoland neighborhoods. Students were selected based on financial need, scholastic achievement and a record of volunteer service in their communities. The scholarship can be used for any post-secondary education program, including: four-year universities, community colleges and vocational training schools.

Listed below are the 2022 Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship recipients (note: information is listed by Student's hometown/location and includes student's name, High School and the institution he or she is planning to attend):

Blue Island

Britney Martinez of Blue Island ; Eisenhower High School; University of Illinois - Chicago

Bolingbrook

Ana Paniagua Calderon of Bolingbrook ; Bolingbrook High School; The Nail Inn & School of Cosmetology

Burbank

Ava Divizio of Burbank ; Reavis High School ; Northern Illinois University

Chicago

Carlos Marron of Chicago ; Acero – Major Hector P Garcia MD High School; Bradley University

Ashton Williams of Chicago ; Air Force Academy High School; Northern Illinois University

Juritmi Rubio of Chicago ; Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School; Dominican University

Veronica Martinez of Chicago ; Benito Juarez Community Academy; Oberlin College

Walter Edwards Jr. of Chicago ; Bogan College Prep High School; Northern Illinois University

Nicholas Diaz of Chicago ; Brother Rice High School; St. Xavier University

Illiana Moreno of Chicago ; Catalyst Maria High School; Adrian College

Ava Gorman of Chicago ; Chicago Christian High School; Olivet Nazarene University

Micah Payton of Chicago ; Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences; Southern University of Baton Rouge

Giselle Henry of Chicago ; Chicago Hope Academy; University of Notre Dame

Kayla Gaultney of Chicago ; Christ the King Jesuit College Prep; University of San Francisco

Heriberto Cancinos of Chicago ; Cristo Rey Jesuit High School; St. Xavier University

Eduardo Mora of Chicago ; Curie Metropolitan High School; Northern Illinois University

Niya Keller of Chicago ; De La Salle Institute; Jackson State University

Jessica Bryant of Chicago ; Farragut Career Academy; Columbia College Chicago

Brayan Figueroa of Chicago ; Gage Park High School ; Richard J. Daley College

Fabian Flores of Chicago ; Goode Stem Academy High School; Richard J. Daley College

Roberto Ramirez of Chicago ; Hancock High School; Columbia College Chicago

Rogelio Vasquez of Chicago ; Hubbard High School; Bradley University

Ashley Zamudio of Chicago ; Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School; University of Illinois Chicago

Shayla Burrows of Chicago ; Johnson College Prep; Morgan State University

Dilan Sanchez of Chicago ; Kelly High School ; University of Illinois Chicago

Annie Rybarova of Chicago ; Kennedy High School ; Illinois State University

Oliver Brown of Chicago ; Leo Catholic High School ; Southern University

Andrea Martinez of Chicago ; Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School; University of Wisconsin Madison

Belen Arcos of Chicago ; Mansueto High School ; DePaul University

Khalilah Huddleston of Chicago ; Morgan Park High School ; Columbia College Chicago

Elena Fernandez of Chicago ; Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School; University of Michigan Ann Arbor

Autumn Wilson of Chicago ; Our Lady of Tepeyac High School; Western Illinois University

Rasheanda Lewis of Chicago ; Percy L. Julian High School ; Central State University

Maura Sobczyk of Chicago ; St. Ignatius College Prep; The New School

Domoeque McClure of Chicago ; Simeon Career Academy; Chicago State University

Osvaldo Sanchez Mercado of Chicago ; Solorio Academy High School; DePaul University

Alicia Jara of Chicago ; St. Laurence High School; St. Mary's College

Miguel Sanchez of Chicago ; St. Rita of Cascia High School ; Illinois Institute of Technology

Yesenia Gomez-Hernandez of Chicago ; Tilden Career Community Academy High School; Dominican University

Zethiana Vargas of Chicago ; Trinity High School ; University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

Brian Peters of Chicago ; Urban Prep. Academies – Englewood Campus; Northern Illinois University

Chicago Ridge

Pablo Rodriguez of Chicago Ridge ; Richards High School; University of Illinois Chicago

Crestwood

Abdul Kareem Zatar of Crestwood ; Shepard High School; University of Illinois Chicago

Evergreen Park

Myah Johnson of Evergreen Park ; Evergreen Park High School; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Hickory Hills

Rebecca Maloney of Hickory Hills ; Stagg High School ; Vanderbilt University

Shurya Islam of Hickory Hills ; Universal School; University of Illinois Chicago

Justice

Veronica Ogorek of Justice; Argo Community High School; University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

Lemont

Abigail Chaidez of Lemont; Lemont High School ; Wheaton College

Markham

Guadalupe Gomez of Markham ; Bremen High School; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

New Lenox

Amber Jaskula of New Lenox ; Lincoln-Way Central High School; Joliet Junior College

Oak Forest

Emily Gattone of Oak Forest ; Tinley Park High School ; Palm Beach Atlantic University

Mokena

Nolan Fletes of Mokena ; Mount Carmel High School; University of Notre Dame

Orland Park

Ella Coyle of Orland Park ; Providence Catholic High School; University of Iowa

Tomam Motan of Orland Park ; Sandburg High School; Moraine Valley Community College

Oak Lawn

Kathryn Pawlecki of Oak Lawn ; Marist High School ; Illinois State University

Amal Perumbully of Oak Lawn ; Oak Lawn Community High School; Loyola University Chicago

Romeoville

Samantha Hernandez of Romeoville ; Romeoville High School; Joliet Junior College

Oak Forest

Tereza Progri of Oak Forest ; Oak Forest High School; University of Illinois Chicago

Orland Hills

Rinsa Reji of Orland Hills ; Andrew High School ; Governors State University

Tinley Park

Nisma Sulieman of Tinley Park ; Lincoln-Way East High School ; St. Xavier University

The Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship Program is part of the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment, which is an initiative that performs service projects in the areas of shelter, hunger, education and health/wellness. For more information on the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment or scholarship program, call 1-888-254-9500 or visit www.emarquettebank.com/neighborhood.

About Marquette Bank:

Marquette Bank is one of the largest neighborhood banks in Chicagoland and has been helping neighbors, families and businesses achieve their financial goals since 1945. Independent and locally-owned, Marquette Bank offers a full range of banking services, financial solutions, trust, estate, insurance and retirement planning, wealth management, home financing, and lending services to both consumers and local businesses. The Bank offers mobile, online and telephone banking options and free access to over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide.

In 2021, Marquette Bank was honored for their Community Pandemic Response with the ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award for Volunteerism and the Excellence and Innovation BKD Award Presented by the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI). Marquette Bank currently has ten consecutive Community Reinvestment Act 'Outstanding' ratings representing over 20 years of CRA excellence.

Marquette Bank has 21 banking centers, 2 lending services offices and a corporate administrative center with locations in Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Lawn, Oak Forest, Orland Park, Romeoville and Summit, Tinley Park, Illinois. Marquette Bank is a subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX: MNAT), a diversified financial holding company, and has $2 billion in assets along with a local lending portfolio of almost $1 billion. Marquette Bank is an Equal Opportunity Lender, Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Connect with Marquette Bank on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. For more information, visit: http://www.emarquettebank.com or call 1-888-254-9500.

For More Information:

Jeff MacDonald

708-873-3560

jmacdonald@emarquettebank.com

