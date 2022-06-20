Matrixport Appoints Anthony DeMartino as CEO to Lead and Build its Business in the United States

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport Group today announced the appointment of Anthony DeMartino as its US CEO as part of its ongoing international growth strategy.

Matrixport's expansion into the US demonstrates its firm commitment to better serve its clients and further develop the digital asset management industry.

Mr Anthony DeMartino, a financial industry veteran with global risk experience, joins the firm from Coinbase where he held several roles, including its head of risk strategies, institutional DeFi and derivatives trading. DeMartino has over two decades of experience running multiple financial services businesses with global banks such as HSBC, Barclays, and UBS. With an expertise in risk management, Anthony is well placed to lead Matrixport's operations in the US.

John Ge, Co-Founder & CEO of Matrixport, said, "Anthony brings a depth of experience and knowledge that will make all the difference as we seed and nurture our presence in North America as part of our global expansion plans. Despite dour market sentiment, our confidence in the industry's medium and longer term outlook hasn't wavered and Matrixport continues to invest in human capital as a commitment to our business and clients."

Matrixport believes that blockchain technologies will redefine what's possible in the financial network of tomorrow enabling value and ownership to flow freely. With strong operational risk management embedded across its teams and robust corporate financial governance, Matrixport is well positioned for the next wave of digital assets adoption.

About Matrixport

Matrixport is one of the world's largest and most trusted digital assets financial services ecosystem. With USD4B in assets under management, it provides one-stop crypto financial services to meet the emerging needs of generating long term wealth in digital assets. The company's services include Cactus Custody™, spot OTC, fixed income, structured products, lending and asset management. It also forges strategic collaborations with early stage Web3 innovators, helping them build, grow and scale.

With its mission to make crypto easy for everyone, Matrixport has a relentless focus on product innovation. It offers the industry's most comprehensive suite of market leading crypto investment products. In 2021, the fintech company achieved pre-money unicorn valuation within two years of its inception.

Headquartered in Singapore, Matrixport serves institutions and individuals across Asia, Europe and the US. The company holds licenses in Hong Kong and Switzerland. For more information, visit www.matrixport.com.

