Pneuma Systems Corporation Recruits Industry Pioneer to Disrupt Home Infusion Space

Infusion therapy at home vital to a $20 billion worldwide market

PORTSMOUTH N.H., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pneuma Systems Corporation (Pneuma), an emerging leader in the infusion therapy industry, today announced it appointed Stanley N. Chamallas, RPh FASHP FNHIA, as its Director of Infusion Therapy Process Improvement for Home Care.

Mr. Chamallas was one of a handful of pioneering pharmacists that created the now well-established field of home infusion therapy. Just over 40 years ago, when options for treating patients at home were very limited, Chamallas helped develop early methods for bulk preparation of intravenous nutrition products. He contributed to nearly every aspect of home infusion with Home Health Care of America, which evolved into Caremark and subsequently was acquired by Baxter International. Since then, Chamallas contributed to many commercial and industry organizations, both large and small, until his retirement from OptionCare Health, a current leader in home infusion services.

Pneuma plans to support a network of Centers of Infusion Excellence where therapies are carried out in controlled environments under intense observation. Traditional outpatient treatments will be accompanied by procedures for home and acute care, carried out in simulated environments.

"I have long envisioned creating a streamlined process for drug delivery, but the technology never supported it," said Mr. Chamallas. "The approach by Pneuma is different; they look at the entire process rather than just a product. It reminds me of the transformation with Uber, in which all the 'friction' has been removed from a process. I was very active in the initial use of 'elastomeric infusion pumps,' which had a positive impact on patient care, and I'm eager to be part of an effort that can have an even larger impact."

Mr. Chamallas is a native New Englander who resides in New Hampshire.

Pneuma Founder and CEO Jeffrey Carlisle notes, "Stan brings vast experience in all aspects of infusion therapy and behind-the-scene pharmacy operations, but his passion for patient care is the most important characteristic to us. We are honored to be able to work with such an industry pioneer. We expect his many stories to significantly influence Miranda Bakos, our recently appointed VP of Process Transformation (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pneuma-systems-names-vice-president-to-develop-centers-of-infusion-excellence-301531492.html?tc=eml_cleartime.)

Pneuma recently announced a multi-faceted business collaboration with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. allowing Pneuma to provide a novel closed-loop fluid flow control platform. (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pneuma-systems-collaborates-with-west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-to-improve-the-patient-experience-301519643.html?tc=eml_cleartime.) The collaboration marks a strategic new step in Pneuma's long history of working to improve the patient's experience with drug therapy.

About Pneuma

Pneuma Systems is a New Hampshire based company founded by Jeffrey Carlisle, also Founder of the recently acquired Ivenix (https://yhoo.it/3veu0Oy). Pneuma is dedicated to removing obstacles in the infusion therapy process which interfere with a nurse's ability to care for the patient. More information about Pneuma Systems is available at www.pneuma-systems.com.

