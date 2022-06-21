Creatd Files Amendment on Form S-1 for Upcoming Rights Offering

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal , today announced the filing of an amendment to its registration statement on Form S-1, for the Company's previously announced upcoming $40MM Rights Offering. The Form S-1/A, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), can be viewed on sec.gov .

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Last week, the Company announced its upcoming Investor Day, to take place on July 21, 2022, with the goal of further educating current and future shareholders about Creatd's expansion plan and accompanying Rights Offering.

Commented Creatd's Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer, "The step announced today brings us closer to setting a record date and officially commencing our proposed Rights Offering. As I have said before, the Rights Offering presents a unique opportunity for all of Creatd's shareholders of record to invest side-by-side with its management team and help to jumpstart the expansion plan outlined in our most recent investor presentation. We look forward to sharing further details at next month's Investor Day."

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.