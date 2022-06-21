Digi-Key Electronics to Feature Latest Sensing Technologies at Sensors Converge 2022

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it will attend and sponsor Sensors Converge, June 27-29, in San Jose, CA.

Digi-Key Electronics (PRNewswire)

Show attendees should plan to visit Digi-Key's booth #812 to talk with their sensor and electronics experts and see featured demos from leading suppliers including Sensirion, Microchip Technology, u-blox and Molex. Digi-Key will be giving away wireless chargers and water bottles to attendees who stop by the booth.

"As a silver level partner, we're pleased to support the Sensors Converge event and spotlight the latest sensor technologies, applications and innovations in our booth," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. "Digi-Key's substantial product inventory provides the sensor and electronics communities with the necessary parts and tools to keep their engineering designs moving forward."

Sensors Converge will feature more than 200 exhibitors and highlight the latest sensing technologies and design innovations. A special Zones and Theaters area will focus on IoT & Wireless, 5G, Power, MEMS & Emerging Tech, Autonomous, MedTech and Startups.

Attendees can visit Digi-Key at booth #812 and check out their exhibitor profile here. For more information about Digi-Key and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics will highlight products from top sensor and electronics manufacturers at the 2022 Sensors Converge show, June 27-29, in San Jose, CA. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics