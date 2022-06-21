Digital Art Marketplace Voice's New Astronaut Club Charity Matching Program Launches with Suh Family Foundation Partnership to Empower Emerging Artists in Web3

The program focuses on collecting art from independent artists within underrepresented and marginalized communities

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice , the digital art marketplace, is pleased to announce a partnership with Katya Suh and the Suh Family Foundation on a $40,000 commitment to support digital artists. The Foundation is the first ever partner for Voice's Astronaut Club Charity Matching Program, an initiative designed for nonprofit and family foundations to support emerging artists in Web3. The program has a dedicated focus on independent artists from underrepresented and marginalized communities, with resources going directly to artists through collecting their NFTs on Voice.

The Suh Family Foundation works hand-in-hand with communities to supply resources across three pillars that were pivotal to the Suh's own success: education, health and wellness, and empowerment. With efforts led by Katya, the Suh Family Foundation has worked with Voice over the past three months to produce a program that provides the best support for artists on the platform.

The Suh Family Foundation will be collecting pieces from the forthcoming Voice x Street Theory NFT Collection, which was produced by some of the world's best street artists in their foray into the digital space.

"The Suh Family Foundation is passionate about helping individuals on their journey to empowerment," said Katya Suh, co-founder of the Suh Family Foundation. "Our work with the Foundation aligns so closely with Voice's dedication to supporting multicultural artists and we look forward to all the great work this partnership will empower artists to create."

Voice has long focused on supporting emerging artists through multiple residency programs and curation efforts. This new opportunity showcases the best form of support: collecting their art enables them to continue creating.

"If we can help a digital artist get one step closer to making their side hustle their main hustle, we feel we are moving in the right direction," said Salah Zalatimo, Voice CEO.

The art world isn't known for its diversity. In fact, the top 18 museums in the U.S. have collections that are 87% male and 85% white. Though it's often lauded as a great equalizer, Web3 has started to show early signs of mirroring some of the inequities of Web2. Voice is proud to make a public commitment to supporting artists from all walks of life as they enter the digital space.

About Voice

Voice is an NFT platform that is carbon neutral, easy to use and multi-chain compatible. At Voice, we believe that NFT technology will change the internet by introducing verified ownership to our digital world. We're building a way for digital art to be collectible.

About the Voice Astronaut Club

In continuing with our mission, Voice created the Astronaut Club — a select group of champions helping empower our creators to reach the moon. Our goal is to be a friendly guide into the metaverse, while supporting our emerging creator community by expanding their collector bases. Membership offers several benefits, including an opportunity to build a matching fund for Astronaut charitable organizations/foundations to collect artwork on Voice.com.

About the Suh Family Foundation

Built on a dedication to helping individuals on their journeys towards empowerment, the Suh Family Foundation works with communities to equip people with the resources they need to sustain long-term success.

Founded by Ndamukong and Katya Suh, the Suh Family Foundation works hand-in-hand with communities to supply resources across three pillars that were pivotal to the Suh's own success: education, health and wellness, and empowerment. To learn more visit https://www.ndamukongsuh.com/philanthropy

