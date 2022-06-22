Dr. Olivia Shoup Joins Sage Veterinary Imaging

Veterinary Neurologist Joins Human-Quality Imaging Center in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olivia Shoup, DVM, has joined Sage Veterinary Imaging (SVI) as a veterinary neurologist. She will lead the center's neurology and neurosurgery practice including advanced neurological procedures involving stabilization and neuro-oncology. She will also serve as a resource for area veterinarians.

Sage Veterinary Imaging (PRNewswire)

Dr. Shoup's expertise and the human-quality imaging at our facility offer pets the highest level of diagnostics.

"We're very excited to have someone with Dr. Shoup's level of training and experience join our team," Dr. Jaime Sage explained. "When we couple Dr. Shoup's expertise with the human-quality imaging available at our new facility in Sandy, we can offer area pets the absolute highest level of diagnostics and treatment planning." The SVI facility in Sandy is the first pet outpatient imaging center in the Salt Lake City area.

Born in Rochester, New York, Dr. Shoup was raised in Dallas and found her passion for neurology in her undergraduate studies at Colorado State University (CSU). "As an undergrad, I learned about the action potential of a neuron, and I knew immediately I wanted to learn more. I was passionate about the nervous system – how it worked and how to intervene to yield better outcomes for pets."

She earned bachelor's and master's degrees at CSU before entering veterinary school at Oklahoma State University. Her advanced training includes a rotating internship in small medicine and surgery, a neurology specialty internship, and a neurology and neurosurgery residency.

"I'm excited to join the team at Sage Veterinary Imaging," Dr. Shoup said. "With my specialized training and the best-in-class imaging equipment available here, I'm confident we can help local veterinarians and pet owners solve even the most complex medical concerns."

About Sage Veterinary Imaging

The Sandy clinic is accredited by the American College of Veterinary Radiology (ACVR) and includes:

3T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

128-slice computed tomography (CT) scanner

High-resolution console ultrasound

Echocardiography with full workups

Image-guided biopsies

The Sandy imaging center is the third location for SVI; other imaging centers are located in Midvale, Utah and Round Rock, Texas.

For more information: Sharon Polk, 913-221-5834; spolk@redfolderconsulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sage Veterinary Imaging