EmergeOrtho--Triangle Region Welcomes Deitra Williams-Toone, MD

DURHAM, N.C., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region welcomes Dr. Deitra Williams-Toone to the interventional pain management team, with subspecialties in radiofrequency ablation, spinal cord stimulation, and anesthesiology. Dr. Williams-Toone joined us on November 8th, 2021 at our Burlington , Durham , and Chapel Hill locations.

Dr. Williams-Toone joins the team at EmergeOrtho–Triangle Region as an interventional pain management specialist.

Deitra Williams-Toone, MD is a native North Carolinian and proud Tar Heel. She completed both undergraduate and medical school degrees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill . She completed a residency in anesthesiology and her fellowship in pain medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. She has been practicing pain medicine since 2005 and is board certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine.

Dr. Williams-Toone's areas of expertise at EmergeOrtho include interventional pain management including modalities such as radiofrequency ablation and spinal cord stimulation. She has also completed UNC–Greensboro's health coach certification and believes in helping individuals with chronic pain find healthy alternatives to managing their pain to live their best lives.

She likes to spend her free time with family and friends, reading, gardening, and playing with her grand-dog!

"Managing patient pain and providing healthy alternatives to combat chronic pain is something I really prioritize," Deitra Williams-Toone, MD says. "By joining the EmergeOrtho team, I can continue to provide the patient-centered care that means so much to me."

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Deitra Williams-Toone to EmergeOrtho pain management department," says Eugenia Zimmerman, M.D . "Dr. Williams-Toone has over 15 years experience providing state-of-the-art pain management in the Triangle area. In addition to top-notch technical skills, she brings a comprehensive patient-first approach to chronic pain management."

Her most common procedures cover the following:

Interventional Pain Management

Radiofrequency Ablation

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Anesthesiology

About EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region has been providing comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic care to address a diverse variety of injuries and conditions. Our Triangle area practices consist of 16 locations covering 10 counties, including 13 Urgent Care clinics located in Apex, Brier Creek, Burlington, Durham, Dunn, Fuquay-Varina, Oxford, Southpoint, Smithfield, Raleigh, Roxboro, Wake Forest, and Wilson.

