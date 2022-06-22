Mariusz Król founder of WOLF Group announces tech focus in Metahero ($HERO) Roadmap

WARSAW, Poland, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global metaverse cryptocurrency token Metahero ($HERO) announced in a statement today the appointment of Mariusz Król as CEO.

Both Metahero and WOLF Group CEOs, Robert Gryn and Mariusz Król, made the decision to hand the project's leadership over to Król, who will help facilitate the immediate technological needs and vision of the token. Gryn will remain as CEO of Everdome, allowing him to focus solely on metaverse development and the future vision of their web3 mission.

"As technology is the key driver in the future success of the Metahero project, I am confident that this is the right time to hand over leadership of the project to Mariusz," Gryn said, adding "I have full confidence in his abilities to deliver."

Król added he will develop a renewed focus on $HERO's tokenomic structure by providing investors with a new roadmap that will focus on blockchain utility across different industries.

"Through multidisciplinary operations bridging both virtual and physical worlds, as well as NFT oriented projects and crypto/DeFi applications, WOLF Group's core assets and hardware technology, centered on the best-in-class 3D scanning and printing technology and robotics, which will only enhance the value and utility of the $HERO token," Król said.

Founded in 2014, WOLF Group specializes in providing precise engineering solutions for large and small-scale 3D printing and scanning. The company creates, models, prints and builds both artistic and functional products. With printing machinery powered by Sony Imaging Technology, CNC machine tools, ABB industrial robots, laser cutting devices, and thermoforming, WOLF Group has serviced dozens of companies including Ferrari, Heineken and Disney, 3D scanning services for video games such as CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077, and through Metahero, metaverse initiatives like Everdome.

Król added: "WOLF Group will work toward providing services and products for a variety of blockchain-based applications, including ultra-realistic 3D avatars and visual items that can be used across games, VR, and AR environments. All this should be achieved without losing the human perspective in our collective future, using the tools at our disposal to plant the seeds of a better tomorrow."

