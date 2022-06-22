Texthelp Raises Awareness of Inclusive Learning at the ISTELive 22 Conference; Hosts Series of Speaking Sessions with Industry Experts

Partners with Authors of "Inclusive Learning 365" to Generate

BOSTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texthelp , a global leader in literacy and digital learning tools in education, today announced that it will be hosting a number of activities and sessions before and during the ISTE22 Conference to raise awareness of the need for inclusive learning in classrooms across the U.S. The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) is a professional development conference that supports educators as they use technology to drive good practice in the classroom.

Tinashe Blanchet, Professional Development Specialist at Texthelp, and Kori Perkins, a secondary math teacher from Gonzales Middle School in Louisiana, will be speaking at the session titled, "Bring Equity to Your K-12 STEM Classroom with Equatio Mathspace," on Tuesday, June 28 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM CDT. Attendees will learn about the interactive functionality of Equatio Mathspace through the lens of equity in the STEM classroom. Conference attendees are also invited to join Texthelp on Tuesday, June 28th, for the following:

Beyond the Red Pen: Transforming the Writing Feedback Process ; Christopher Bugaj , Amy Mayer ( 2:30-3:30 PM CDT in Room 271-3) in Room 271-3)

Mathspace Meetup with Tinashe ( 3:30-4:00 PM CDT at Booth 726)

Texthelp has also partnered with the authors of Inclusive Learning 365 – Chris Bugaj, Karen Janowski, Mike Marotta, and Beth Poss – on an Inclusive Road Trip to ISTE . Together, they will be driving from Boston to New Orleans from June 23-25 to raise awareness of inclusive learning, edtech, and more by sharing tips and best practices, using the hashtag, #InclusiveRoadToISTE. Conference attendees can also meet the authors at ISTE during the following times:

Monday, June 27th

Tuesday, June 28th

Wednesday, June 29th

"Our team is very excited to use this opportunity to spread awareness of the benefits of inclusive learning in classrooms and how digital learning tools can empower all learners," said Martin McKay, Founder and CEO of Texthelp. "Texthelp's digital learning tools have helped to eliminate common barriers students face when learning in the classroom or in a remote setting. With our tools, which are built using Universal Design for Learning, subjects such as math, science, history, and language arts all become more inclusive and support students' different learning styles and preferences."

At ISTE22, Texthelp will also be releasing a new industry report titled, "Inclusion: The Key to the Future of Education," as a call to action for the U.S. education landscape. McKay authored the paper and shares his viewpoint on the importance of creating and maintaining an inclusive classroom for all learners. The POV paper will be available on the Texthelp website and at the Conference.

About Texthelp®

Founded in 1996, the Texthelp Group is a global technology company helping people all over the world to understand and to be understood. It has led the way in creating innovative technology for the education and workplace sectors for the last three decades.

Texthelp believes in a world where difference, disability or language are no longer barriers. It is focused on helping all people learn, understand and communicate through the use of digital education and accessibility tools.

With over 50 million users worldwide, the Texthelp suite of products includes Read&Write, EquatiO®, WriQ®, OrbitNote®, ReachDeck® and FluencyTutor® which work alongside existing platforms such as Microsoft Office and G-suite, enabling them to be integrated quickly into any classroom or workplace with ease.

In 2021, Texthelp acquired the Lingit Group, Wizkids and Don Johnston Inc. By combining capabilities and knowledge across the group, Texthelp can now provide a whole suite of literacy and numeracy support to a greater number of end-users across more geographies. To learn more about Texthelp, visit www.texthelp.com .

