Capstone Partners Names Peter Nam Head of Industrial Technology Group

BOSTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, announced today that Peter Nam, Managing Director, has been named Head of the firm's Industrial Technology Investment Banking Group (ITG).

Based in Orange County, CA, Peter has been with Capstone for 15 years, focusing on advising middle market businesses that provide sensing, metrology, control, robotics, automation, photonics, optics, AI, and Industrial IoT technologies. As a career investment banker, he has over 20 years of capital markets experience, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), corporate divestitures, capital formation, and financial advisory work. Peter began his investment banking career with Credit Suisse First Boston (CSFB) in their Global Technology Group focusing on M&A. Subsequent to CSFB, he also worked in the technology investment banking group at Robertson Stephens. A lifelong sector enthusiast, Peter is a graduate of University of California, Berkeley and remains passionate about all things related to industrial technology.

"We remain very bullish on the industrial technology markets, which we anticipate being a significant growth engine for Capstone going forward," commented John Ferrara, Capstone's Founder and President. "Peter is going to lead our efforts in expanding the industrial technology M&A team, including recruiting new talent and pursuing strategic acquisition opportunities. He brings a level of domain expertise and grounded leadership that is invaluable to Capstone."

ITG has collectively closed numerous domestic and cross-border M&A transactions over the past decade including representing the following disruptive industrial technology companies: the sale of Polara to Vance Street Capital, the sale of Research Electro-Optics to Excelitas, the sale of Bell and Howell to Westview Capital Partners, the sale of Therm-x to NIBE, and securing recent growth capital for Sharper Shape and Chasm Advanced Materials.

"Having spent most of my investment banking career at Capstone, it has been an incredible journey building one of the preeminent industrial technology groups in the nation. ITG truly enjoys serving as a trusted partner to innovative industrial technology companies who are leaders in their respective sectors and subsectors," said Peter Nam.

For over 20 years, the firm has been a trusted advisor to leading middle market companies, offering a fully integrated range of investment banking and financial advisory services uniquely tailored to help owners, investors, and creditors through each stage of the company's lifecycle. Capstone's services include M&A advisory, debt and equity placement, corporate restructuring, special situations, valuation and fairness opinions, and financial advisory services. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has 175+ professionals across the U.S. With 12 dedicated industry groups, Capstone delivers sector-specific expertise through large, cross-functional teams. Capstone is a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN). For more information, visit www.capstonepartners.com.

