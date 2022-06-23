To Celebrate America's Birthday, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea is Covering the Cost of 1,773 12-Packs to Commemorate the Year of the Boston Tea Party

After nearly 250 years of steeping in the Boston Harbor, the nation's no 1. hard iced tea brand is making up for all that lost tea

BOSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, the nation's no. 1 hard iced tea brand¹, is celebrating Fourth of July this year with its biggest giveaway in history... inspired by history! Recently bringing the brand's Tea Drop campaign to life on the Boston Tea Party Ship, Twisted Tea wants to make up for all the tea dumped in the Harbor during the Boston Tea Party in December 1773 by giving it back to fans – in the form of Twisted Tea, of course.

Beginning June 30 through Fourth of July weekend, Twisted Tea will give away 1,773 12-packs of Twisted Tea to fans across the country to commemorate the year of the Boston Tea Party. Fans can visit TwistedTea.com/TeaParty to claim their gift card valid to purchase a Twisted Tea 12-pack wherever Twisted Tea is sold.

"Twisted Tea is all about getting the good times going and celebrating our fans, so this Fourth of July, we're ready to fuel the fun," said Erica Taylor, Brand Director for Twisted Tea. "Bringing the spirit of our Tea Drop spots to life, we're always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our fans, and this giveaway ahead of summer's biggest holiday does just that."

But Twisted Tea isn't stopping there. In addition to giving away 1,773 12-packs, the brand is bringing the big yellow crate featured aboard the Boston Tea Party Ship to one lucky fan in their very own Tea Drop. Featuring all of Twisted Tea's summer essentials and more, the brand will surprise one fan with a Tea Drop delivered right to their door. Follow @TwistedTea on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for more.

Fit for summertime or anytime drinking, Twisted Tea offers the best-tasting hard tea out there. Packed with deliciously refreshing flavor, Twisted Tea tastes like real iced tea because it's made with real brewed tea. Easy to drink with no carbonation, Twisted Tea offers the perfect kick of 5% alcohol to turn your day up a notch.

For more information about Twisted Tea and where to find it near you, check out TwistedTea.com. For official rules and to learn more about the 1,773 12-pack giveaway, visit TwistedTea.com/TeaParty .

About Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea:

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit www.twistedtea.com.

1 Source: IRI MULO + Conv; L52WE 06/05/2022

Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea takes over the Boston Tea Party Ship to celebrate America's birthday with a Tea Drop-style giveaway. (PRNewswire)

