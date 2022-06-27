CHRISTOPHERS ANNOUNCE WINNERS OF YOUTH POSTER AND VIDEO CONTESTS

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christophers have named the top prize winners in their annual student contests -- the 32nd Annual Poster Contest for High School Students and the 34th Annual Video Contest for College Students.

The poster contest invited students in grades 9 through 12 to create a poster that interprets the timeless theme, "You Can Make a Difference." Nearly 500 entries from across the United States were received, using a wide range of media from personalized photograph collages to highly detailed paintings.

The first prize winner, a senior at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, FL, Camila Escobar depicts herself as a young toddler in her black and white hand-drawn portrait. In the poster, young Escobar is being helped to walk by a man whose face is hidden, but whom Camila reveals in a note to the Christophers to be her late grandfather. The caption of her submission reads, "No matter how small, you can make a difference."

"My grandfather [was] always very present in my life," Escobar wrote, "from my very first steps to his last. He always told me that I impacted his life, and reminded him of his youth, which is why I wanted to use this for the theme 'anyone can make a difference.' Despite being so young while he was alive, I know I made a difference in his life."

Escobar will be minoring in art and design at the University of Michigan next fall and the prize money will go toward her education."

Second prize winner and Central High School senior Conyae Cherry's poster emphasizes the value of education in a young person's life. A photograph shows Cherry reading to children at a local YMCA in her hometown of Louisville, KY. Written across the top and bottom of the poster are the words, "You can make a difference…starting with the power of knowledge."

Third prize winner John Devereux, a senior at Kennard-Dale High School in Grove, PA, takes a more personal approach in his poster, featuring a photograph of himself and his grandmother, wheelchair bound and glowing with joy as she leans against her smiling grandson. The caption says, "The greatest gift you can give someone is your time. You can make a difference." Devereux said, "Although she was in a nursing with dementia, I realized that sometimes the intangible gifts give to others can make more of an impact. With the older population, time is very important and it is a simple thing to give."

Tony Rossi, The Christophers' Director of Communications, and Sarah E. Holinski, The Christophers' Youth Coordinator, observed, "Our winning poster entries this year continue to run the gamut on making a difference in action, from the blessing of adoption to the importance of giving of our time and talents, whether reaching out in love and friendship to the elderly, or fundraising for a worthy cause. They show how, big or small, in a group or alone, each of us possesses the ability and drive to change our world for the better."

The Christophers also announced the winners of their 34th Annual Video Contest for College Students, for film or video that communicates the belief that one person can make a difference. This year's contest drew nearly 100 entries from throughout the United States.

First prize winner is Ella Stone, of Lewisville, TX and a 16-year-old math major at Southern New Hampshire University. In her film, "One Person Can Make an Exponential Impact," Stone recalled how even as early as second grade, her teachers knew she was advanced academically and would often ask her to assist fellow classmates with their schoolwork. During high school, she earned 88 college credits, and will earn her Bachelor's in Mathematics by 17 and her Master's in Teaching at 19.

"God's love for me compels me to love others," she says in her video. "During the pandemic as many struggled, hit hardest were refugee students. I use translation software to promote tutoring in 12 languages. Tutoring refugee students is a humbling opportunity to use my gifts and I am grateful for the technologies that allow me to connect with my students."

Second prize winner Aidan O'Neill, of Chicopee, MA and a Westfield State University communications major, uses his gifts to help people who face a different kind of barrier in their everyday lives, as he describes in his film, "One Person-Big Difference." His video centers on his involvement with the Special Olympics in his hometown.

"Ever since I was a freshman in high school," Aidan recalls in the video, "I have worked alongside my family and friends in the Greater Springfield Special Olympics, which provides opportunities for children and adults with mental or physical disabilities. I support them as a 'unified athlete' —an athlete who gives support and guidance to others as well as competing alongside them in the same sport. It's helped me realize we are all the same in our hearts, talent and enjoyment of success and accomplishment of victory in sports."

In her third prize-winning video entitled "Kindness Makes a Difference," Noell Komar, of Chandler, AZ, chooses to depict, in a simple but poignant way, just how much even the smallest gesture of goodwill can have a positive impact on someone who truly needs it. A film major at Arizona State University, she opens with black and white footage highlighting different young people struggling during their daily routines at college. From a distance, several different students observe these people in need. As soon as each student makes the decision to help their peers, the video switches to a colorized format, and the instrumental background music subsequently picks up tempo as well. Noell's short video ends with a quote from the Roman philosopher Seneca -- "Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for kindness."

Tony Rossi and Sarah E. Holinski of The Christophers said, "This year's prize-winning films showcase some truly remarkable individuals who have managed to rise above even the most insurmountable obstacles to achieve their goals in life."

To see the winning videos and posters, visit www.Christophers.org and click on "Youth."

