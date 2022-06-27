Governor Youngkin Sells Out Virginia Heros

Turn the Tide Committee Calls for Virginians to Protect our Patriots!

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn the Tide president Matt Waters called on Governor Youngkin, Lt. Governor Sears and Attorney General Miyares to, "Protect our Patriots!"

Waters, whose Turn the Tide Committee has garnered over 1,200 signatures from Virginians calling for the restoration of historic names to various Virginia Community Colleges, said, "It's a d*** disgrace the GOP leadership in Virginia—that won elections on the basis of overturning Critical Race Theory—has done zero to protect our patriots."

Patrick Henry, the Commonwealth's first governor, who cried "Give me liberty or give me death!" has been cancelled by Governor Youngkin. Thomas Nelson, a war-time Governor, who fired on his own home to give us our freedom and who personally funded the war for independence, cancelled by Governor Youngkin. The nation's 10th president, John Tyler, who purchased Texas, cancelled by Governor Youngkin."

"It's a monumentally sad day for Virginians of all political parties to have our state community colleges defined by radicals who support Critical Race Theory—and it's even sadder for those who voted for and financially supported Youngkin, Sears and Miyares only to have them turn their back on millions of Virginians."

"My son attends college in Tyler, Texas, named after our 10th President and Virginian, John Tyler. Tyler, Texas is not renaming their town to accommodate lying proponents of the disgraced CRT philosophy. But here in Virginia, the Governor, Lt. Governor and AG all rolled-over."

"Youngkin, Sears and Miyares owe their election to Virginians who had enough of Critical Race Theory lies and disinformation. How they can sell out Virginia history is baffling. The only reason they are in power is because the Democrats overreached. Democrats lose elections because they do too much. Republicans lose elections because they don't do anything."

Turn the Tide Committee is a 501 c 4 organization established to fight for and defend the Constitution and those who established our nation, particularly Virginia Patriots.

