IVBH's Strategic Partnership with Sonrai Analytics to Advance Novel Early Detection Precision Diagnostics

This Multi-Year Partnership Solidifies IV BioHoldings as an AI-Powered Organization and Will Further Accelerate the Company's Clinical and Commercial Efforts to Transform the Paradigm of Precision Health by Detecting, Diagnosing and Treating Patients as Individuals, at Scale

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IV BioHoldings (IVBH) – a clinical-stage bio-platform company that conceives, creates and scales first-generation precision health solutions that improve the detection, diagnosis and treatment of disease – has partnered with Sonrai Analytics. Sonrai's customized, advanced AI applications will bolster IVBH's analytic capabilities, allowing for improvements on clinical insights for the company's pipeline of noninvasive diagnostics for lung cancer, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and breast cancer.

This partnership leverages AI to democratize healthcare R&D, accelerating massive value creation for all stakeholders

"In the digital age, abundance beats scarcity every single time," said IVBH Founder-CEO Marty Keiser. "The IVBH-Sonrai partnership is the ultimate expression of abundance, leveraging AI to democratize healthcare R&D and accelerating massive value creation for all stakeholders through our novel and highly efficient decentralized partnership model."

Over the last year, says Keiser, IVBH transitioned its time and resources institutionalizing the people, partners and infrastructure required to accelerate its diagnostic solutions to market with speed, efficiency, and a rigorous approach to risk mitigation.

"The collaboration with Sonrai closes the loop for us, providing IVBH with the dedicated data science, engineering and regulatory expertise — and the AI-powered solutions required to optimize the IVBH platform — from R&D through commercialization," added Keiser.

Sonrai Analytics — based in Belfast, Northern Ireland — adopts artificial intelligence approaches to help biotech, CRO and pharma companies efficiently utilize their data. Sonrai's cloud-based platform provides full transparency and user-control; the ability to manage structured and unstructured data sources and file types from small CSV files to terabytes of Gigapixel images; and advanced AI, machine learning and deep learning methods to extract maximum value from modern precision medicine digital approaches.

"From the very first meeting, it was evident that IVBH was approaching everything in a completely novel way," said Sonrai Founder-CEO Darragh McArt, Ph.D. "Their unique focus on commercializing multi-modal RNA solutions in healthcare areas of poor clinical outcome fit within the context of an integrative diagnostic ensemble, which aligned perfectly not just with the experience of the Sonrai team but also

with the intentional design of Sonrai's platform, making this partnership a very natural fit."

The collaboration comes at an important inflection for both companies, with promising early clinical data being generated across the IVBH offering through the company's strategic lab partner P4 Diagnostix, and Sonrai having successfully navigated a new venture round supporting large AI-driven programs, such as with the United Kingdom's National Health Service.

While the relationship between the two high-growth companies is expansive, both will be squarely focused on interrogating, interpreting and disseminating findings within all clinical data related to IVBH's existing pipeline of noninvasive PCR technologies, with the first clinical data readout expected for the genTRU-breast cancer program this summer. This will be followed closely by the lung cancer and NAFLD programs, with plans for reaching a commercial launch-phase for all three programs by the end of 2023 and an eye toward future expansion within women's health, pulmonary disease and metabolic disease — as well as entrance into new markets.

About IV BioHoldings (IVBH)

Driven by a deep and unwavering love for people and a relentless quest to replace sick-care with precision healthcare, Marty Keiser founded IV BioHoldings (IVBH) in 2018. IVBH is a bio platform company that conceives, creates, and scales first-generation precision health solutions that radically improve the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease. The company has successfully launched three bio startups: LiquidLung, HepGene and Mammogen. These companies are focused on pulmonary disease, metabolic disease, and women's health, respectively. For more information: ivbh.studio

About Sonrai Analytics

Sonrai Analytics was founded in 2018 by Drs. Darragh McArt and Deva Senevirathne as a technology start-up within healthcare and precision medicine domains, spun-out of Queen's University Belfast. Sonrai's AI data discovery platform helps biotech and pharma companies identify high-value biomarkers, develop state-of-the-art algorithms, and get new products to the market much faster. Sonrai leverages proprietary artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud technologies to help accelerate innovative research and clinical product development, which can lead to faster and more effective treatments for cancer and other diseases. For additional information, visit: sonraianalytics.com

