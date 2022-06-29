Particle Announces Updated P2 and Photon 2 Wi-Fi Connectivity Offerings for Mass Market Applications

New modules offer enterprise-grade security upgrades and processing power, enabling fast-to-market capabilities for Wi-Fi applications of IoT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Particle , the integrated IoT Platform-as-a-Service, built to connect the unconnected, today announced the P2 and Photon 2 hardware modules — updates to its next-generation embedded IoT Wi-Fi solutions. Powered by the Particle Platform-as-a-Service, the P2 module (generally available July 29) boasts advanced functionality for low-cost, integrated designs in applications that are poorly served by cellular connectivity - such as factory floor, hospitals, smart building and security monitoring; and the Photon 2 (available in late 2022) offers an enhanced feather form factor compatible development kit for rapid prototyping.

For the first time, enterprise IoT applications have the flexibility of both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity options. Historically, in order to have secure connectivity with the necessary processing power to run enterprise applications, customers had to rely on costly and data-intensive cellular connectivity to their devices. With the introduction of P2, Particle delivers enterprise-grade security and connectivity protocols, more powerful processing, and supply secure guaranteed availability.

Particle's Wi-Fi modules and development kits are designed for enterprise-grade applications, where RF performance, low power consumption, security and fast time-to-market are critical. These updated components represent a new enterprise Wi-Fi product line and successors to the P0/P1 and Photon/Argon, which provides supply security <

>> and adds support for low-power Bluetooth, a more powerful processor, more memory, and broader support for enterprise Wi-Fi configurations including 5GHz and 802.1X networks.

"We've seen an astonishing 700% increase in IoT cyber attacks since 2019 and an inability for products to be future-ready against new and emerging standards. At Particle, device and network versatility and security remain a sticking point for Wi-Fi connected IoT devices," said Adam Warmington, Senior Product Manager at Particle. "To keep pace with a constantly changing IoT cyber threat landscape and expanding customer choices for enterprise deployments, the P2 and Photon 2 updates provide the ideal balance of standardization and security for seamless forward compatibility that gives developers the power to get to market faster."

Each of the above product updates is part of Particle's Supply Secure hardware portfolio, a new proactive program that updates and replaces legacy hardware with a predictable and reliable supply chain of chip-based components.

About Particle

Particle provides an integrated IoT Platform-as-a-Service that helps businesses connect, manage, and deploy software applications to connected devices, from edge to cloud and back. Particle powers IoT products from hundreds of businesses — from fast-growing start-ups to Fortune 100 companies — and is used by more than 240,000 developers for IoT product development. Our expertise goes beyond world-class technology, enabling next-generation business intelligence, insights, and expert customer support to make sure IoT projects succeed — so you can build the business of tomorrow, today.

