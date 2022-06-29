REPAIRS UNLIMITED PARTNERS WITH GREAT RANGE CAPITAL

Company plans for growth in Kansas City, Denver and Beyond

KANSAS CITY, Kan., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairs Unlimited, Inc. (RUI), which manages fire and water restoration and reconstruction services, has recently partnered with Kansas City-based private equity firm Great Range Capital (GRC). With headquarters in Kansas City and a branch in Denver, the new partnership will allow RUI to focus on expansion in new and existing markets.

Founded in 1986, RUI provides restoration services to insurance adjusters, home owners, and government and commercial customers. RUI's unique approach, in which account representatives oversee every project from estimation to completion, provides unparalleled accountability and customer satisfaction. Accordingly, RUI has ranked near the top of Qualified Remodeler's annual ranking of the nation's largest firms every year since 1996.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Great Range Capital," said Todd Wertz, who will remain President of RUI—a position he's held for over 15 years. "We look forward to growing the company through new customers and markets while continuing to provide what we're known for: exceptional service and construction."

"RUI is an impressive business that has demonstrated consistent growth for many years," said Ryan Sprott, GRC Managing Partner. "We're incredibly excited to support Todd and the RUI team in the company's next stage of expansion."

RUI will remain headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas.

About Repairs Unlimited, Inc.

Repairs Unlimited is a provider of fire and water restoration and reconstruction services for residential and commercial properties. Learn more at repairs-unlimited.com

About Great Range Capital

Great Range Capital, a private equity firm based in greater Kansas City, primarily targets equity investments in Midwestern companies with revenues ranging from $20 to $150 million. Learn more at greatrangecapital.com.

