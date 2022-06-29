Viakoo Announces Expansion of IoT Cybersecurity Leadership with Advisory Board Appointments

Maria Sumnicht, former Chief Urban Architect of New York City Cyber Command and Michael Parker, Former Armis CMO create new advisory board as Viakoo accelerates growth in IoT vulnerability remediation solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viakoo , the leader in IoT vulnerability remediation, today announced the appointment of Maria Sumnicht and Michael Parker as new advisory board members. Viakoo will integrate their extensive cybersecurity experience to work with the broader leadership team on major cybersecurity initiatives, products, regulations, and new approaches to shrinking the IoT attack surface.

"Viakoo is fortunate to welcome these seasoned cybersecurity professionals as an integral part of our company, helping us stay ahead of new IoT cybersecurity regulations and trends while anticipating customer demands," said Bud Broomhead, CEO and founder of Viakoo. "As we continue on our strong growth trajectory to solve issues of IoT device management and vulnerability remediation at scale, their expertise will be invaluable to the development of our exceptional enterprise solutions that protect millions of devices globally."

Maria Sumnicht has an extensive career in the physical security industry designing and deploying IoT solutions for Secure Smart Cities, and was recently the Chief Architect of New York City's Cyber Command, responsible for the ICS/OT Simulation & Testing Laboratory and IoT Penetration Testing Laboratory. Maria co-founded SurveillanceGrid and worked closely with cities, airports and police departments in defining, designing, implementing, and maturing their wireless/wired surveillance networks, IoT and IT infrastructure. She has also held positions at Cisco, the NASA Ames Research Center, and Lockheed Martin.

Michael Parker is an experienced executive and marketing leader across the enterprise technology and cybersecurity industries. He has a strong track record for building brands, corporate vision, positioning, and driving solutions management. Most recently, he has been the CMO at Cresta and previously was the CMO and strategic advisor for Armis, launching it from stealth in 2017. Michael did two tours of duty at Symantec, the last one as VP of Enterprise Marketing, working on both cybersecurity and data protection solutions. Also, he was the CEO and co-founder of Zamurai Corporation, which was acquired by LogMeIn.

Viakoo is partnered with leading IoT discovery tool vendors, and is trusted by customers across mission-critical industries including enterprise, municipal services, government, and healthcare. For more information, please visit www.viakoo.com

About Viakoo

Viakoo enables customers to defend their IoT attack surface. Viakoo's vision is for every connected enterprise device to be 100% visible, operational, and secured. The agentless Viakoo Action Platform keeps distributed unmanaged and IoT environments secure and continuously operational at the lowest risk and cost. Automated device cyber hygiene is reliably updated at scale with firmware, passwords, and certificates to elevate security posture and system performance to enterprise IT expectations. Viakoo Inc. is a leader in cyber hygiene for connected devices, located in Mountain View, California, USA. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

