Hyundai Announces 2023 Model Year Changes

Models included in this guide are:

2023 Palisade – Product Enhancement

2023 Santa Fe (ICE, HEV, PHEV) – Carry-over Model

2023 Tucson (ICE, HEV, PHEV) – Carry-over Model

2023 Kona (ICE, EV) – Carry-over Model

2023 Santa Cruz – Carry-over Model

2023 Venue – Carry-over Model

2023 NEXO Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle – Carry-over Model

2023 IONIQ 5 – Carry-over Model

2023 Elantra (ICE, HEV) – Carry-over Model

2023 Elantra N – Carry-over Model

2023 Sonata (ICE, HEV) – Carry-over Model

2023 Sonata N Line – Carry-over Model

IONIQ HEV and PHEV – Discontinued due to a significantly expanded electrified lineup with the Elantra HEV, Sonata HEV, IONIQ 5, Kona Electric, Tucson HEV & PHEV, Santa Fe HEV & PHEV and NEXO. The IONIQ sub-brand launched with the IONIQ 5 and the next model in the lineup, IONIQ 6, was revealed globally on June 28 .





Accent – Discontinued due to an expanded SUV lineup that includes Venue. Venue now serves as the entry-level model for the Hyundai brand. Sedans remain an important part of the lineup and Hyundai continues to offer Elantra and Sonata.





Veloster N – Discontinued due to new N Brand model expansion of Elantra N and Kona N.

