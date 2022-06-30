Supreme Court Ruling Supports Americans' Access to Energy, States Doctors for Disaster Preparedness (DDP)

TUCSON, Ariz., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 6-to-3 opinion in West Virginia v. EPA, the U.S. Supreme Court reined in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's attempt to limit carbon dioxide emissions to a level that would end coal-fired generation of electricity.

In the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, quoting a 1992 precedent, "it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme in Section 111(d)" of the Clean Air Act. Rather, "A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body."

Noting the far-reaching implications of forcing a complete restructuring of the electricity-generating industry, Doctors for Disaster Preparedness wrote in its amicus brief: "It is unlikely that even Congress has the authority to inconvenience and control every American under the guise of improving air quality. A handful of bureaucrats in a federal agency certainly lacks that authority, and it would be unconstitutional for Congress to delegate such sweeping power to an unaccountable administrator."

The DDP brief details the vast expansion of the administrative state and how it has subverted the constitutional structure of checks and balances.

It warns of the impact on freedom of forcing Americans to be dependent on governmentally rationed energy.

In summary, DDP states: "This usurpation by agencies of congressional power has no resemblance to anything authorized by the Constitution, and it is long overdue to rein in the runaway administrative state that political activists have captured to advance their own agenda."

Doctors for Disaster Preparedness provides information to help save lives in the event of natural or man-made disasters.

