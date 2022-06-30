World-renowned orangutan conservationist coming to New York to share his vision for a future we can believe in

The Orangutan Project to hold event to raise awareness for Critically Endangered orangutans

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With just 10 years remaining to save orangutans from Extinction, world-renowned scientist and conservationist Leif Cocks is coming to New York to help raise awareness of the urgent need to protect Critically Endangered orangutans and to share his vision for a future we can believe in.

World-renowned scientist and conservationist Leif Cocks is coming to New York to help raise awareness of the urgent need to protect Critically Endangered orangutans. (PRNewswire)

The visit on Tuesday, July 12 is part of a series of talks that Cocks, founder of conservation organization The Orangutan Project, is giving around the world to bring people together in the common goal of securing a sustainable future for all living beings.

"There are so many reasons to be hopeful – despite being in the midst of an extinction crisis," Cocks says. "The Orangutan Project is at the forefront of action and change, working directly with partners on the ground in Borneo and Sumatra, and guests on Tuesday, July 12 will get a deeper understanding of how protecting rainforests will safeguard wildlife and create a more sustainable world for us all."

During his talk, Cocks will give compelling insight into the fight to safeguard some of our planet's last remaining rainforest ecosystems and how we can collectivize to make meaningful change to secure the future of our planet and all living beings.

"Without urgent intervention, in 10 years, orangutans may be doomed to Extinction," Cocks said. "That's why I'm heading to New York, where I'll share my vision about what people can do, right now, to get involved and make a meaningful difference."

The event, "A future we can believe in with Leif Cocks," is being held on Tuesday, July 12 from 6 p.m. at the 3 West Club, 3 West 51st Street, New York and includes a three-course vegan meal.

Joining Cocks for an extended Q&A is special guest Christen O'Brien - writer, marketing executive, technology entrepreneur, and philanthropist who will share her insights into giving and what inspired her to become an advocate for The Orangutan Project.

The event is being emceed by well-known standup comedian, writer, and host Ophira Eisenberg, who is known for hosting NPR's National Comedy Trivia radio show and podcast Ask Me Another. He has also appeared on TV shows including The Late Late Show, Comedy Central, and The Today Show.

Guests will also be treated to entertainment from New York-based, Australian performer Jennifer Reed, who has numerous theatre credits to her name including Ghost, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Nine.

For more information, or to reserve your ticket, visit www.theorangutanproject.org/newyork

About Leif Cocks

Leif Cocks is the founder of The Orangutan Project, an international charity that has raised over $25 million for orangutan conservation since 1998. Beginning his career as a zookeeper, curator and small population biologist at a zoo, Leif has worked hands on with orangutans for more than 25 years, including establishing the most successful breeding colony of orangutans in the world, facilitating orangutan rescues and successfully reintroducing orangutans to the wild, including the first ever zoo-born orangutan.

Leif is highly regarded as a world-renowned expert on orangutans, publishing several papers in peer-reviewed journals on orangutans and also serving on numerous boards and technical advisory groups. He is the author of a number of books including "Finding Our Humanity" and "Orangutans My Cousins, My Friends." In 2019, Leif was awarded the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) from the Australian Government, and his university's highest award, the John Curtin Medal, for his dedication to species conservation.

About The Orangutan Project

The Orangutan Project was established in 1998 with a critical mission; to ensure that Critically Endangered orangutan species are protected against Extinction and will continue to live in viable wild populations for generations to come. Today, The Orangutan Project is a dynamic, fast-growing and successful non-profit organisation that has raised over $25 million to support a wide range of critical projects that address the holistic problem facing fragmented orangutan populations - including fighting deforestation and habitat loss at the highest level. Find out more at www.theorangutanproject.org

