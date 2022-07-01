Colonial in Action! - Colonial Savings, F.A.'s Annual Volunteer Challenge to Kick-Off July 1

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial Savings, F.A.'s annual volunteer challenge is scheduled to kick-off on July 1. The theme of this year's company-wide challenge is Colonial in Action!, and is a friendly competition encouraging employees and company leaders to give back to the community through volunteer work, financial literacy, homebuyer education and other means of support.

"Colonial has a long history of volunteerism and charitable giving that helps shape our culture and who we are as an organization," said David Motley, President of Colonial. "We believe in the American dream of homeownership and we help realize that dream through home loan financing. We support individuals and businesses' financial goals through our personal and business banking products, and by challenging ourselves to get out and give back, we will continue to make a positive change in the communities we serve."

During their inaugural challenge, Colonial employees volunteered more than 1,500 hours at dozens of community groups and organizations. The department who has the most average volunteer hours at Colonial will be awarded $1,000 to donate to a charity or organization of their choice, and will also receive "The Jimmy Award for Excellence," named after Colonial's beloved founder and visionary, Jimmy DuBose.

About Colonial



Founded in 1952 as Fort Worth Mortgage Corporation, today Colonial is a national, multi-service financial institution headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. A federally chartered thrift, Colonial is one of the largest servicers of residential mortgage loans in the United States, with a servicing portfolio of $23 Billion. Colonial operates three mortgage origination divisions, Colonial National Mortgage, a leading retail mortgage lender; CU Members Mortgage, which provides mortgage services credit unions nationwide; and Community Bankers Mortgage, which provides mortgage origination and servicing to community banks as well as a network of eight consumer/commercial banks located throughout North Central Texas. The privately held company provides a full array of personal and business financial products and originates approximately $1.5 billion in FHA, VA, Jumbo, Conventional, Condo and innovative Single Close Construction loans annually. For additional information, please visit GoColonial.com.

