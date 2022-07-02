Can't Afford to Grow Synthetically Anymore? Switch to Organic Gardening and Save Money!

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There has never been a better time to grow organic, and Key To Life Supply has the answers! Traditionally farmers chose to grow with synthetic (chemically-based) fertilizers mainly due to lower input costs. However, the tables are turning; this year, in 2022, synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and fungicides have skyrocketed in price! According to worldbank.org, "synthetic fertilizers are now at their least affordable levels since the 2008 global food crisis". Synthetic fertilizers prices "have risen nearly 30% since the start of 2022, following last year's 80% surge." Supply chain shortages and rises in wages, fuel and logistics costs are all behind this market shift. It is no surprise then that organic farming is finally seeing the full light of day and is now highly cost-competitive against its synthetic fertilizer counterpart! These pricing surges give organic farmers a competitive edge to grow organic produce at a competitive cost.

So why is produce at the grocery store continuing to increase in price? Shipping and handling. Logistics is one of the most significant expenses that any farmer faces when getting their crop from their farm to the grocery store. Also, the logistics it takes to process and harvest large amounts of produce on any given farm heavily relies upon fuel prices and labor wages. Another factor that has kept farmers from switching from synthetic fertilizers to organic fertilizers is a short timeline mindset. For instance, when working with many farmers, we found that most were only leasing the land they grew on. With real estate prices rapidly rising, we see more costly lease rates for available land and farmers acquiring larger parcels. Owning their land is an absolute game-changer that will help farmers focus on long-term regenerative farming practices, with a significant emphasis on building soil quality to have healthier plants the following year with fewer pests and diseases. With increased pride in their land, farmers are also focusing on water conservation and maximizing their plant's health based on the genetic potential of each plant variety.

So, other than saving some money, you may ask, what's so great about going organic? Studies have shown that organic foods often have more beneficial nutrients, such as antioxidants, than their synthetically-grown counterparts. The difference is particularly dramatic in produce. For example, tomatoes grown using organic methods can contain up to 50% more vitamin C than conventionally-grown varieties. Furthermore, organic food tends to taste better; the extra flavor comes from what's left out: synthetic chemicals. Also, going organic helps us look after our soil and environment. Even if you don't buy into the many published health benefits, there's no denying that going organic will now save you money.

Suppose you are like many other home gardeners. In that case, you may have considered growing an organic garden before but decided it was too expensive or too complicated or that there were not enough resources available to help you do it. Now, those reasons no longer hold water!

Sometimes, food can seem less important or even taken for granted in our highly connected and convenient lives. Taking charge of your food production and starting a backyard garden means freedom from waiting in line at crowded grocery stores only to find that they are out of milk or eggs or - perish the thought - even just simple foods like potatoes or apples. Taking your food production back into your own hands allows you to free yourself of the supply chain shortages at the grocery stores, skyrocketing prices, and chemically fertilized and nutrient-deficient foods. Reignite the connection with your food and the planet while building memories with a bountiful reward, such as delicious organically grown food in varieties you and your family may never have tried before.

Come learn with the Key To Life Supply family how to grow your own organic food! We can help you reduce costs and ensure you have access to the healthiest food for you and your family. If you are curious about organic fertilizers and learning which would be best for your garden, check out ktlsupply.com. Please follow us on Instagram and Facebook @ktlsupply for helpful fun facts and tips.

