Internet Vikings Are Transitioning to The Next Chapter Under New Management

STOCKHOLM, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global iGaming hosting services provider Internet Vikings has appointed Rickard Vikström as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. As of July 1, 2022 the award winning hosting provider will continue its journey towards further global expansion under new leadership.

Rickard has over 20 years of experience in the hosting industry and is one of Internet Vikings' founders. Rickard takes on his new responsibilities having established a number of successful businesses throughout his 15-year entrepreneurial career. He is also an active board member of several other companies.

"I am convinced that I could not be leaving the company in more capable hands", Peter Ekmark, former Internet VIkings' CEO, expressed his support. "Rickard possesses all the right skills to take the Vikings to the next level, becoming the best hosting provider for the iGaming and sports betting industry. His appointment will further boost the company's growth strategy as it continues to deliver the best hosting experience"

Internet Vikings is currently undergoing unprecedented international growth with a special focus on the North American region which will remain the priority for the foreseeable future.

Rickard Vikstöm expressed his thrill: "I look forward to this exciting journey leading to new achievements. Currently, Internet Vikings is one of the fastest growing B2B companies in the sector, and I intend to keep this pace. I would like to thank my predecessor, Peter, for all the amazing work he has done with the company's transition over the past 3 years. We truly appreciate his input. Peter will continue to contribute to Internet VIkings' global mission by joining the board of directors"

