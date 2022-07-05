Appian appoints Peter Nicholson as Head of Australia and Asia

Highlights



Appointment of mining and private equity specialist Peter Nicholson strengthens Appian's growth plans in Australia and Asia

Peter will be a Senior Advisor to the Company, heading Appian's operations in a region of strategic importance to the business

Formerly a longstanding executive at a mining private equity fund

LONDON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company"), the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, today announces the appointment of Peter Nicholson as Senior Advisor, Head Australia and Asia.

Peter Nicholson (PRNewswire)

Based in Perth, Australia, Peter will lead origination, transaction evaluation, due diligence and structuring. In addition to overseeing portfolio companies, he will execute portfolio investments and exits across Australia and Asia.

Peter's 13-year tenure as Managing Director, Australia, of Resource Capital Funds (RCF) (18-years total tenure), a mining private equity fund headquartered in Perth, will help reaffirm and grow Appian's presence in Australasia. Peter has also most recently served as Managing Director for Ora Banda Mining Ltd, a publicly listed gold producer.

Prior to joining RCF in 2003, Peter gained valuable technical experience in mining production, planning and management while working as the Underground Manager at the Emily Ann Nickel Mine for LionOre Australia (Nickel) Limited and with WMC Resources Limited.

Peter graduated from the University of Queensland with a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) degree and is a Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA), having successfully completed a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment.

Michael W. Scherb, Founder and CEO of Appian, commented: "It is fantastic that Peter has joined Appian, as we continue to attract the most skilful and knowledgeable advisors and employees to our Firm. His decades-long experience based out of Perth, combined with technical expertise, will be incredibly valuable for our ambitious plans in Australia and Asia. With this appointment, we have yet again demonstrated our commitment to consolidating our position as a market leader in sectors of strategic importance to the business."

Peter Nicholson, Senior Advisor, Head of Australia and Asia at Appian, said: "I am delighted to join Appian as the business builds on its already strong foundation in Australia and Asia. Natural resources are a critical sector across the region, and I look forward to working with our team to showcase our unique business model and opportunities."

For further information:

FGS Global +44 (0)20 7251 3801 / AppianCapital-LON@fgsglobal.com

Charles O'Brien, Richard Crowley, Theo Davies-Lewis

Appian Capital Advisory +44 (0)20 7004 0951 / info@appiancapitaladvisory.com

Michael W. Scherb

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 5,000 employees.

Appian has a global team of 58 experienced professionals with presences in London, Toronto, Vancouver, Lima, Belo Horizonte, Montreal and Perth.

For more information please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com, or find us on LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1720474/Appian_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852414/Peter_Nicholson.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Appian Capital Advisory LLP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Appian Capital Advisory LLP