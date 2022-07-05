Pixelworks Powers ROG Phone 6 Series to New Benchmark for Mobile Gaming Experience

High Refresh Rate Display Coupled with Premium Visual Processing Brings Best-in-Class Visual Quality to Consumers

SHANGHAI, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions today announced the recently launched ASUS ROG Phone 6 series integrates the Company's visual processing solutions, including industry-leading HDR technology, professional color calibration, DC Dimming and other advanced features. In addition to providing an authentic visual experience with great eye-comfort for all ASUS users, the ROG Phone 6 model sold in China will be offered in collaboration with Tencent Games, a division of Tencent, producing uniquely vibrant colors with greater contrast and even more visual details for Tencent gaming contents.

The ROG Phone 6 series smartphone is built on the latest Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and powered by Pixelworks' advanced visual processing technology, which together contribute powerful SoC performance and outstanding display capability. The ROG Phone 6 series smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with resolution of 2448x1080 pixels and supports refresh rates of up to 165 Hz. The combination of excellent performance and high refresh rate display establishes a new benchmark for the ultimate mobile gaming experience.

Pixelworks empowers the ROG Phone 6 series to achieve significantly improved visual performance through the following supported display attributes:

Industry-leading HDR —— Pixelworks' precision HDR tone mapping provides unprecedented contrast and color depth with up to 1 billion hues and access to more HDR content with certification from top content providers, including Amazon, Netflix and YouTube. The smartphone also includes full support of HDR 10+ technology, which optimizes each frame of HDR video content to unveil more details in very dark or bright scenes.

Absolute Color Accuracy —— Every ROG Phone 6 series smartphone is factory-tuned with patented display calibration technology by Pixelworks, resulting in an average delta-E of less than 1 (lower is better) across the full range from 100 nits to the display panel's maximum brightness, meaning that no deviations from perfect color accuracy can be detected by the human eye.

True Flesh Tones —— A calibrated flesh tone solution ensures accuracy in all display modes to convey true-to-life skin tones for all content involving real people, whether in photos, videos captured on the phone or popular movies streamed from an App.

Color Shift Correction —— As part of the display tuning process, this new feature ensures color accuracy across the entire screen by correcting for color shift artifacts that can occur on display panels at low brightness.

DC Dimming ——Pixelworks' innovative DC Dimming solution dynamically adjusts the display's current to reduce the screen flickering associated with conventional Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming, which ensures extraordinary clarity and greatly improves eye comfort.

To further elevate users' visual experience while mobile gaming, Pixelworks also provides Color Enrich mode to optimize both gaming and HDR 10+ video content on the ROG Phone 6 series. When the Color Enrich mode is on, users can enjoy a more vivid display of characters and game scenes, leading to a more enhanced gaming experience.

"We are pleased to continue our cooperation with Pixelworks on ROG Phone 6 series smartphones," commented Bryan Chang, General Manager, Smartphone Business Unit at ASUS. "Ultra-clear picture quality, accurate color accuracy, and great eye comfort are fundamental elements for an immersive gaming experience. That's why we strive to provide users with high-performance smartphones to increase their competency in the game world. We believe that the ROG Phone 6 series will prove to justify the long wait of ROG fans with its captivating gaming performance."

"Congratulations on the launch of ASUS ROG Phone 6 Series! From a competitive mobile platform to high fresh rate display of up to 165 Hz and premium visual processing, the key features of this smartphone are sure to prove that they were worth the wait for avid gamers," said Leo Shen, Sr. VP, GM of Mobile BU, Pixelworks. "It has been a pleasure to team up again with ASUS on the latest ROG Phone 6 series. Together, we will continue to work to further enhance the display capability of ROG phones and deliver a more visually splendid game world for consumers."

Availability

ASUS announced and officially launched the ROG Phone 6 series on July 5, 2022 to the global markets, and the smartphone is expected to be commercially available beginning in July 2022.

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, desktops, monitors, audio equipment, routers and peripherals. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world.

Learn more about the choice of champions at http://rog.asus.com.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as "begin," "continue," "will," "expect", "believe," "anticipate" "projected" and similar terms or the negative of such terms, and include, without limitation, statements about the launch dates of smartphones containing Company's products.

Such statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements due to many factors, including, without limitation: our ability to execute on our strategy; competitive factors; the success of our products in expanded markets; current global health and economic challenges, including the impact of COVID-19; and changes in our target markets, including as to demand. More information regarding potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as subsequent SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

