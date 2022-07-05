Vault-Firsthand Acquires Leading Virtual Event Platform CareerEco

Acquisition accelerates corporate access to talent and broadens adoption of edtech solutions

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault-Firsthand today announced the acquisition of CareerEco , the pioneers in the virtual events market. Having hosted career fairs, admission events, and customer corporate engagements for more than a decade, CareerEco offers a scalable, secure self-service platform that can be integrated into long-term hybrid recruiting efforts across national and international markets. As a first-mover in the virtual recruiting space, CareerEco wrote the playbook on leveraging technology to extend candidate access. Remaining a trusted and preferred platform for universities and employers to experience authentic and personal conversations, CareerEco provides access for students, alumni, and career seekers to accelerate their professional goals.

Vault-Firsthand helps students and professionals discover their best career path by providing industry-leading guides, rankings, and content that is centered around verified employee information and firsthand experiences. Universities showcase the Vault-Firsthand content through their career and alumni services groups, while corporate customers build in-depth profiles to highlight their firms to more than 20 million career seekers. The acquisition will allow Vault-Firsthand to leverage the CareerEco platform across its current customer base while enabling cross-selling opportunities and feature enhancements across the broader education clients of its parent company, Infobase.

Gayle Oliver-Plath, founder and CEO of CareerEco, explains the powerful alignment between Vault-Firsthand and CareerEco, "With this partnership, we now can offer students critical career intelligence, deeper employer and graduate school insights, and robust mentoring tools. Together our companies can unify our solutions to better empower university and employer partners while uniquely serving the needs of career seekers and student users navigating pivotal life choices."

While remote and hybrid workplaces have become a more permanent part of our lives, the event industry has also transitioned—with virtual events delivering new reach, scale, cost-effectiveness, and measurable impact. Seventy percent of HR professionals see virtual recruiting as a practice that is here to stay, and more than 90% of higher education professionals plan to incorporate virtual career events going forward.

Eric Stutzke, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Vault-Firsthand, also commented, "Gayle and her team have built an incredible application and have a top-notch reputation in the virtual events industry. As the global workforce continues to diversify and break geographic barriers, we are committed to providing our customers with best-in-class solutions that allow them to broadcast their message and events in a more efficient way, while facilitating meaningful connections across the globe."

About Vault-Firsthand

Headquartered in New York, NY, Vault-Firsthand, an Infobase Company, is the world's leading source of career intelligence. Through its verified employer information and Firsthand career engagement platform, career seekers discover, verify, and connect with future employers. Since 1996, Vault-Firsthand has launched careers and elevated professionals into positions of success through providing trusted industry rankings and guides, Vault Law, and mentorship experiences, as well as through the new CareerEco virtual events platform.

