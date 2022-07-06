2022 Vans US Open of Surfing Releases Full Schedule of Events

World's Largest Action Sports Festival Returns to Huntington Beach Showcasing Surf, Skateboarding and BMX Competition, and Southern California Beach Culture from July 30-August 7; Nine-Day Festival Will Feature Engaging Creative Activities for the Entire Family and Community Events

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Vans US Open of Surfing (VUSOS) today announced its schedule of events for the nine-day action sports festival, including surf, skateboarding, and BMX competition, as well as a full calendar of engaging creative activities for the entire family to enjoy. The world's largest action sports festival returns to the southside of the Huntington Beach Pier from July 30 through August 7, 2022. The entire event is free and open to the public from 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. every day. Fans can find more details and the full schedule of events at VansUSOpenofSurfing.com .

The theme of this year's Vans US Open of Surfing is focused on the importance of environmental responsibility. Eco-consciousness is integrated into all Vans activations to showcase the connection of sustainability with surf culture and surf products. This year's VUSOS also features community events, including a two-day youth surf camp experience from August 3-4 with two sessions, where non-profits from Southern California will bring in youth from underserved communities to experience the US Open. Led by longtime Vans non-profit partner City Surf Project , additional partners for the US Open Vans Surf Camp include Stoked Mentoring , Native Like Water , and the HB Rangers program.

The Vans US Open offers a plethora of live-action summer entertainment, including surfboard shaping workshops, art installations, customization workshops, music lessons, movie premieres, and much more. Activities and workshops are scheduled every day beginning July 30. Highlights taking place on-site include:

For a complete schedule of events, how to tune into the action, and additional information, please visit VansUSOpenofSurfing.com .

Recognized as the largest professional sports competition and action sports festival in the world, the Vans US Open of Surfing is currently sanctioned by the World Surf League and operated in conjunction with IMG, the event owner. Official partners of this year's event include Vans, 805, BF Goodrich, Flying Embers, Hydro Flask, Pacifico, Sambazon, Shiseido, YouTheory, and more.

