American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CALABASAS, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review second quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.
Live conference call
Toll free number:
(877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number:
(201) 389-0879 (for international callers)
Passcode:
Not required
Simultaneous audio webcast link:
www.americanhomes4rent.com under "Investor relations"
Conference call replay
Toll free number:
(844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number:
(412) 317-6671 (for international callers)
Passcode:
13731291#
Webcast link:
www.americanhomes4rent.com under "Investor relations"
Date accessible through:
August 19, 2022
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator, and build-to-rent developer. Recent achievements include being named a 2022 Great Place to Work®, a 2022 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 and America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek and Statista, and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and managing homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2022, we owned 57,984 single-family properties in select submarkets in 22 states. Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.americanhomes4rent.com.
