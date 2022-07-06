ConvergeOne Named a Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) Direct Approved Vendor for Hosted Contact Center Services

ConvergeOne helps Georgia agencies stay ahead of the evolving needs for the citizens they serve.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the preeminent services-led provider of cloud, collaboration and digital modernization solutions, today announced that the Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) has named it a GTA Direct Approved vendor for Hosted Contact Center Services. The GTA Direct program provides a quick path to managed IT services from pre-qualified providers and makes those services available to Georgia agencies, local governments, colleges and universities, and boards of education statewide.

ConvergeOne is a leading provider of world-class customer experience solutions, with a progressive approach that combines human and digital interactions to empower employees, better serve customers and personalize secure experiences for all. As Cisco's 2021 Global Customer Experience Partner of the Year, ConvergeOne possesses an unparalleled commitment to supporting customers with digitally enabled experiences. While maintaining traditional contact centers can be complex, costly and time-consuming for organizations, moving to Hosted Contact Center Services enables enriched customer interactions that build loyalty, grow meaningful relationships and drive sustainable profitability and growth. Through a people-first mindset, ConvergeOne helps organizations create more meaningful connections by improving how customers engage with their brand.

"ConvergeOne is proud to serve as a GTA Direct suppliers for Hosted Contact Center Services," said Klaus Hillmann, Executive Vice President, West + South, ConvergeOne. "Our secure, scalable and comprehensive solutions meet both the evolving needs of Georgia agencies as well as the varied needs of the citizens they serve. For organizations seeking to enhance their customer experience, ConvergeOne is uniquely positioned as a trusted partner and advisor that finds new ways to deliver extraordinary value in business and beyond with our all-in-one, frictionless customer experience solutions."

ConvergeOne has a track record in delivering Hosted Contact Center Services that provide outstanding customer experiences and build customer trust. Recently, ConvergeOne helped a customer reduce cost per touch and improve the citizen experience by implementing a Next-Generation Contact Center. The company developed a universal queue that provides more efficient routing, enabling it to keep more calls in-house. By creating this universal queue, the company can intelligently route customers between 17 internal contact centers and its external service partners. As a result, the company is saving an estimated $40 million through more efficient call handling. The enhancements implemented have resulted in marked improvements in Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), such as decreased wait times, fewer abandoned calls, and reduced customer churn. Since adopting the new technology, the corresponding service improvements have enabled the company to cut its credit to dissatisfied customers by 50%. The company has also earned an improved Net Promoter Score, which far outpaces its competitors in its industry.

"ConvergeOne has an industry-leading customer experience team, and we pride ourselves on our ability to provide transformational experiences for our customers," said Andrew Bacon, Vice President, Customer Experience, ConvergeOne. "I believe our partnership with GTA speaks volumes about our ability to deliver on its vision. The ConvergeOne portfolio is uniquely orchestrated to provide the value of a secure customer experience in adherence with GTA's policies, standards and guidelines, while enabling innovative transformation."

ConvergeOne sets the standard in contact center service delivery with a 2021 Net Promoter Score of 80, which is nearly double the industry benchmark of 42, as reported by ClearlyRated®. The score places ConvergeOne in the "World Class" NPS category for the fourth year in a row, substantiating its position as a proven solution provider that offers customers the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise.

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led cloud and applications solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Dell Technologies, AWS, Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com .

Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) is a state agency that manages the delivery of IT infrastructure services to Georgia's executive branch agencies, as well as managed network services to 1,200 state and local government entities. GTA also offers public entities access to standardized contracts with a pool of industry-leading IT providers.

