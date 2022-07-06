CyberCatch announces Northern College as the first educational institution in Canada to sign up to adopt Canada's National Cyber Security Standard

Northern College will use CAN/CIOSC 104 Compliance Manager Solution to comply with the new National Cyber Security Standard to proactively mitigate cyber risk

SAN DIEGO and VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch, an innovative cybersecurity Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, today announced that Northern College has signed up to use CAN/CIOSC 104 Compliance Manager solution to implement Canada's new National Cyber Security Standard, CAN/CIOSC 104 Baseline Cyber Security Controls for Small and Medium Organizations (SMOs).

The CIO Strategy Council in Canada created the National Cyber Security Standard to enable SMOs in Canada to implement necessary cyber security controls to mitigate cyber risk in order to succeed digitally.

The CIO Strategy Council has partnered with CyberCatch to provide the cyber security solution -CAN/CIOSC 104 Compliance Manager - powered by CyberCatch - to help SMOs implement all cyber security controls prescribed and then automatically test the controls to enable continuous compliance, security and cyber risk mitigation cost-effectively.

"We are honoured to have Northern College take the lead and sign up as the first educational institution in Canada for the CAN/CIOSC Compliance Manager solution," said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch. "Cyberattacks are increasing across Canada and educational institutions are in the line of sight of attackers. We commend Northern College for proactively adopting Canada's National Cyber Security Standard to mitigate cyber risk and keep the institution one step ahead of cyber threats."

"Northern College is proud to adopt Canada's National Cyber Security Standard. Complying with the National Standard is not only the right thing to do, but the smart thing to do, given the increasing level of cyber threats to all educational institutions in Canada," stated Dr. Audrey J. Penner, Northern College President & CEO.

"Using the CAN/CIOSC 104 Compliance Manager solution makes it easy to implement prescribed cyber security controls and stay compliant and secure. Our mission and passion is to excel in delivering quality, accessible education through innovative programs and services to our students, and mitigating cyber risk enables us to continue enhancing our customer experience from an IT perspective. This partnership with CyberCatch is an important milestone as part of Northern College's recently launched Digital Transformation initiative," stated Frédéric Nickner, CIO & Director of IT at Northern College.

About Northern College

Northern College is an innovative educational institution in Ontario, Canada, offering over 75 full-time, part-time, certificate, diploma and apprenticeship programs, and hundreds of in-class, web-based and correspondence courses via its four campus locations in northern Ontario, Canada.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch is a unique cybersecurity Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that protects small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) from cyberattacks by focusing on the root cause why SMBs fall victim: security holes. It provides an innovative cloud-based SaaS platform coupled with deep subject matter expertise to help SMBs implement just the right type and amount of cybersecurity controls. The platform then performs automated testing of controls from three dimensions: outside-in, inside-out and social engineering. It generates the Cyber Breach Score to continuously measure cyber risk, and finds security holes and guides the SMB to fix them promptly, so attackers can't exploit any missing or broken controls to break in and steal data or infect ransomware. CyberCatch's continuous value proposition: Test. Fix. Secure.

Learn more at: https://cybercatch.com

