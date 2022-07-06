Kinecta Federal Credit Union Helps Students Succeed and Invites the Community to Join its 13th Annual Backpack Drive

Backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed to nonprofit community and school partners in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to support families and children, Kinecta Federal Credit Union helps make going back to school a little brighter for children in underserved communities by hosting its 13th Annual Backpack Drive. From July 5 through August 22, Kinecta will collect new backpacks and school supplies for underserved students grades 3-12 who are preparing for the 2022-2023 school year.

(PRNewsfoto/Kinecta Federal Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

"A typical family spends roughly $850 annually on school supplies. At Kinecta, we want to help ease the burden for families in need," said Latrice McGlothin, Executive Director, Kinecta Community Foundation. "We invite the community to join our 2022 Backpack Drive to help students get off to a great start and achieve academic success."

How to donate:

Kinecta members and the public are invited to bring new backpacks and school supplies to any Kinecta branch or donate through Kinecta's Backpack Drive Amazon Wish List . For branch locations and hours, visit our locations page. Items must be new and unused.

School supplies needed include colored pencils, highlighters, folders, notebooks, glue, pencils, pens, pencil cases, pencil sharpeners, rulers, paper, binders, scissors, erasers, backpacks and calculators.

The 2022 Backpack Drive will support children through the following organizations in New York: National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), Rochester Education Foundation, Excellus Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Foodlink, Pirate Toy Fund, the Mayor's Office of Community Wealth Building, the City of Rochester Department of Recreation and Human Services, and others.

Kinecta launched the Backpack Drive in 2010 and has helped nearly 6,000 students in need. This year, its goal is to collect 600 backpacks and the school supplies to fill them for students in underserved areas.

During 2021, Kinecta, its subsidiaries, and employees donated over $880,000 to charitable causes, volunteered over 5,100 hours, and participated in over 225 community events. To learn more about Kinecta's community outreach programs and activities, visit kinecta.org/community

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.6 billion and over 270,000 member-owners. Its 800+ employees serve members from 32 credit union-owned branches, a variety of specialty offices, and highly responsive call centers on both coasts. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with recent expansion into New York, New Jersey, and Northern California, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiaries, Kinecta Wealth Management and Kinecta Insurance Services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Daily Breeze readers have named Kinecta a top credit union for the past 11 years in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. Kinecta supports its communities in a variety of ways, by giving back through the Kinecta Community Foundation as well as serving as the official financial services partner of the LA Galaxy, and sponsor of the Rochester Americans and Rochester Red Wings. To learn more about Kinecta, visit kinecta.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kinecta Federal Credit Union