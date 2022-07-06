Surgical Notes Promotes ASC Industry Veteran Don Callender

As vice president of strategic accounts, Callender will focus on developing and maintaining executive-level relationships within the company's strategic accounts.

DALLAS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of billing services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announces the promotion of Don Callender to vice president of strategic accounts.

Surgical Notes is a healthcare IT solutions company dedicated to developing cutting-edge, innovative products and services for the ambulatory surgery center industry. The largest management companies and over 20,000 healthcare providers trust Surgical Notes' revenue cycle management solutions and services to enhance the financial strength and performance of their ASCs.

In this position, Callender is responsible for overseeing and growing Surgical Notes' strategic accounts. He is also tasked with ensuring Surgical Notes maintains unified, companywide approaches to increasing customer satisfaction, solution adoption, and retention rates, and strengthening the partnership at both the local and enterprise level.

"Don has been instrumental to our success over the past several years," said Surgical Notes Chief Revenue Officer Nate Kiely. "He has proven that he is the right person for this new role with his consistent performance and ability to build longstanding relationships with accounts."

The timing of his promotion coincides with the strategy and growth plan for Surgical Notes.

"We are proud and excited to recognize Don for his track record of exceptional work and dedication to client success," said Surgical Notes President and Chief Executive Officer Randy Bishop. "We know that he will play a pivotal role as we continue to build awareness of our value proposition, capabilities, and services and further establish Surgical Notes as the provider of choice for ASC billing and revenue cycle solutions."

Callender joined Surgical Notes in July 2013 and previously served as a regional sales director for the company.

About Surgical Notes, Inc.

Surgical Notes is the premier revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and hundreds of ASCs that partner with Surgical Notes experience and benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements that exceed industry performance levels. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

