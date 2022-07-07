SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds USAK, CNVY, RADA, and SIMO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK), in connection with the proposed acquisition of USAK by DB Schenker. Under the terms of the merger agreement, USAK shareholders will receive $31.72 in cash for each share of USAK common stock owned. If you own USAK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/usak

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CNVY by TPG Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CNVY shareholders will receive $10.50 in cash for each share of CNVY common stock owned. If you own CNVY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cnvy

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA), in connection with the proposed merger of RADA with Leonardo DRS Inc. ("Leonardo DRS"). Upon completion of the all-stock transaction, Leonardo DRS will acquire 100% of the share capital in RADA in exchange for approximately 19.5% equity ownership to RADA shareholders in the combined company. If you own RADA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rada

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SIMO by MaxLinear, Inc. ("MaxLinear "). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the transaction consideration will consist of $93.54 in cash and 0.388 shares of MaxLinear stock for each Silicon Motion ADS (American Depositary Share), and $23.385 in cash and 0.097 shares of MaxLinear common stock for each SIMO ordinary share not represented by an ADS. If you own SIMO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/simo

