Trevi Therapeutics to Attend the Twelfth London International Cough Symposium (12th LICS)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), today announced that senior management will be attending The Twelfth London International Cough Symposium being held in London and virtually from July 13th – 14th.

The 12th LICS brings together clinicians and scientists in a forum to discuss the latest research advances and evolving ideas relating to acute and chronic cough in clinical disease, pathophysiological mechanisms, and novel treatments for cough.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the investigational therapy Haduvio for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Founded in 2011, Trevi Therapeutics is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Haduvio

Haduvio, an investigational therapy, is an oral extended-release (ER) formulation of nalbuphine. Nalbuphine is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that has been approved and marketed as an injectable for pain indications for more than 20 years in the United States and Europe. The ĸ- and µ-opioid receptors are known to be critical mediators of itch, cough and certain movement disorders. Nalbuphine's mechanism of action may also mitigate the risk of abuse associated with µ-opioid agonists because it antagonizes, or blocks, µ-opioid receptors. Parenteral nalbuphine is not currently scheduled as a controlled substance by the DEA in the United States or by regulatory authorities in most of Europe. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for nalbuphine ER. Nalbuphine ER has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the proposed indication of reduction of moderate to severe pruritus in adults with prurigo nodularis. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

