Day & Zimmermann Maintenance and Construction Extends 42-Year-Old Partnership with Dominion Energy

PHILADELPHIA, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the century-old, family-owned provider of construction, engineering, maintenance, staffing, and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, announced today that Dominion Energy (Dominion) has selected its Maintenance and Construction business unit as its open shop maintenance and modifications provider at North Anna, Surry, and V.C. Summer power stations. The agreement extends a 42-year-old alliance with Dominion through 2025 with the option to renew for another two years.

As part of this agreement, D&Z will continue providing its industry-leading maintenance services, including outage and on-line electrical, welding and piping, scaffolding, insulation, and painting scopes.

"It's both exciting and humbling to extend our long-term alliance with Dominion Energy," said Ross McConnell, President of D&Z's Maintenance and Construction open shop operations. "For the past 42 years, we've been able to apply our maintenance and construction expertise in ways that have helped multiple Dominion power stations achieve and sustain excellence in safety, quality, and plant performance. This extended partnership validates our company's commitment to finding innovative solutions for our clients' evolving needs, and we're excited to continue working together now and in the future."

Day & Zimmermann Maintenance and Construction helps plant owners in the nuclear power, chemical, and industrial markets lower their total cost of ownership by delivering innovative maintenance and construction services and solutions. The business unit did not experience a single OSHA recordable injury in 2020 or 2021.

"For decades, Day & Zimmermann has helped our plants perform to exemplary standards of safety and reliability. As a result, we've been able to consistently provide reliable, affordable, clean energy to our customers, who count on us every day for their energy needs," said Dan Stoddard, Dominion Energy Senior Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer. "We'd like to thank Day & Zimmermann for their continued support and are excited to extend this partnership."

