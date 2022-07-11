Herzing University's New Direct Entry MSN Program Aims to Expedite Talented Registered Nurses into the Workforce

MILWAUKEE, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University has announced the launch of its new online Master of Science in Nursing program (MSN) with a direct entry pathway scheduled to begin on July 11, 2022. Ideal for students who have earned a non-nursing baccalaureate degree, this course can be completed in as few as five semesters and will help students obtain a registered nurse license and practice as an MSN nurse generalist in a variety of settings once state licensure is attained.

The American Nurses Association expects there will be more than 194,500 registered nursing jobs available annually between 2020-2030, demonstrating the demand for additional qualified nurses to join the workforce.i

"We are thrilled to offer a program that provides a direct pathway for students who are driven to fulfill their calling to become a nurse. Direct entry programs benefit both the students in need of a flexible program, as well as contributing to our continued efforts to fill the ongoing nursing shortage with talented and motivated individuals," said Dr. Tricia Wagner, Associate Dean of Online and Graduate Nursing. "Our goal is to prepare the next generation of lifesavers and caretakers through our focus on innovative technologies, clinical experience, and flexible pathways toward degree completion."

While classes will be held online, students will still take part in beneficial in-person clinical experiences and graduate with all expected competencies. Upon completion of their program, students should be able to:

Prioritize patient-centered care using clinical judgment and the nursing process. Integrate evidence-based practice within diverse clinical settings to deliver optimal care. Use informational technology to communicate, mitigate error, support decision making, and manage patient care. Evaluate quality improvement processes to enhance patient outcomes. Analyze national and global policies, legislative concepts, and economics to address population outcomes.

Those who have earned an MSN have a wider variety of job opportunities after graduation and often earn higher salaries than those with a bachelor's degree.

Herzing University has more than 50 online programs in technology, business, healthcare, and public safety, as well as 10 campus locations across the country. For more information on Herzing University's new direct entry online MSN program, visit https://www.herzing.edu/nursing/msn-direct-entry.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2022, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

