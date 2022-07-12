Bitly Achieves 60+% Year Over Year Customer Growth in First Half of 2022

Global SaaS Leader Also Reaches Significant Product Milestones And Expands Leadership Team

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitly Inc ., the world's leading connections platform, finished June 2022 with impressive customer and overall business growth. The company expanded the number of paying customers on its platform to over 420,000, resulting in over 60% year over year growth. The company is now powering more than 10 billion monthly interactions between creators, brands, businesses, and their audiences. During this period, the company also achieved significant product milestones, including unifying its three core products into its Connections Platform and launching its Link-In-Bio product out of private beta. In addition, the company expanded its leadership team with a number of key hires.

"Bitly has now delivered on its promise to provide customers with a unified Connections Platform where they can leverage links and QR codes beyond just a single point of contact, manage content holistically, and analyze engagement all in one place - something no other company can provide," said Toby Gabriner, CEO of Bitly. "The significant growth in users and paying customers is evidence that we are delivering a much needed solution that will have a notable impact on our customers' businesses."

Impressive Customer Adoption and Overall Business Growth

In addition to reaching 420,000 paying customers, Bitly grew its total user base to more than 5.7 million monthly active users. These customers and users are now generating over 256 million links and QR codes each month. They're leveraging the Bitly Connections Platform to build brand trust, connect with their audiences, and unlock digital experiences across both the physical and digital worlds. This has resulted in over 10 billion monthly interactions between Bitly customers and their audiences via links clicked and QR codes scanned.

Bitly's QR code business continued to see unprecedented adoption - with the number of QR codes generated growing 152% on a year-over-year basis in the first half of 2022 - as brands and businesses are increasingly incorporating QR codes into their marketing strategy as a new way to interact with audiences in everything from new home listings and doctor appointment check-ins, to wireless access in hotel rooms to the activation of TV ads and direct mail promotions.

Significant Product Milestones

Over the first six months of 2022, Bitly implemented a number of new products and features to ensure creators, brands and businesses of all sizes are able to easily engage with their customers anywhere and at scale. These features have ranged from browser extensions and basic customizations to the launch of the company's Link-In-Bio product out of private beta and advanced redesigns of the user experience. The platform has also grown to support more than 800 active app integrations.

Connections Platform

As part of these key milestones, the company has now officially integrated its three core product offerings - Link Management, Link-In-Bio and QR codes - into its Connections Platform, an all in one platform that is now available to all Bitly customers. The Connections Platform is available on both desktop and mobile browsers. The company has also expanded availability of its Link-In-Bio product to all Bitly users. This unique solution combines the key link-in-bio features that are highly-valued by the creator community - such as advanced customization and audience discoverability - with the power of a full link management solution as part of the Connections Platform

Advanced Redesign of the User Experience

In addition to the roll out of its Connections Platform, Bitly has also developed a cleaner, modern user dashboard that makes it simple for users to find what they're looking for quickly. New navigation raises the visibility of key features and provides a more intuitive user workflow for creating links, QR codes and Link-in-bios and managing campaigns.

Trust and Safety Technology

The company also introduced patent-pending technology that detects harmful links and determines the type of action to take based on the nature of abuse identified. The technology evaluates the full path of a shortened link to determine if the link is malicious, harmful or abusive. The implementation of this new technology, along with the launch of its Trust and Safety Center and membership into the Digital Trust & Safety Partnership , are the latest steps Bitly is taking to help make the internet a safer, more trustworthy place.

More details on the company's other product feature updates can be found here and here.

Expansion of Leadership and Product Teams

Over the course of the first half of 2022, Bitly has also expanded its leadership and product teams to support the company's growth and vision as it scales globally. This includes the appointments of Jackie Cureton as Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I), Danielle Rutigliano as Vice President of Talent Acquisition, and Helena Fowler as Senior Director of Product Marketing, as well as several other key hires.

The company currently has approximately 200 full-time employees globally and expects to announce additional strategic hires in the months ahead.

