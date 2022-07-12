Centurion Consulting Group, LLC and Akiak Technology, LLC form AKCENT, LLC a Tribal-Owned 8(a) HUBZone Joint Venture

HERNDON, Va., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Consulting Group, LLC, a Woman-Owned Small Business providing IT services for the public and private sector via agile software development, data solutions, technology support, cyber security, and infrastructure services, is pleased to announce the launch of a new tribal-owned SBA 8(a) and HUBZone certified small business now entering the GovCon marketplace called AKCENT, LLC.

AKCENT, LLC. is a partnership between two preeminent small businesses, Centurion Consulting Group, LLC and Akiak Technology, LLC. AKCENT helps government keep its digital transformation momentum with trusted and transformative enterprise IT expertise and professional services.

"We are so proud and excited to launch this new joint venture," said Theresa Zandi, Centurion Principal. "Our management consulting teams have worked in government for decades delivering collaborative and innovative solutions for government agencies. Adding a tribal-owned certified 8(a) business to our portfolio is a natural extension of who we are as servant leaders." She continued, "as a tribal-owned business, AKCENT can further help to build better economic future for the indigenous community in Akiak."

Citizen-centric services demands lower IT costs and higher expectations for better services and is often at odds for the federal government to look for new solutions and new models for value delivery. AKCENT combines over three decades of federal employee experience in curating and connecting IT ecosystems with capabilities in digital, cloud and security and understands how government works from the inside out.

"Our partnership with Centurion Consulting Group strengthens the federal government's existing digital foundation and leverages insights into data to improve the quality of services to the American people," said Kevin Hamer, CEO of Akiak Technology. "AKCENT provides a new opportunity for government to acquire IT services at speed without protests, but also allows Agencies to achieve their small business federal contracting goals for four of the five categories: Small Business, Women Owned Small Business, 8(a) Tribal-Owned Small Disadvantaged Business, and HUBZone."

About AKCENT, LLC:

A joint venture between Akiak Technology, LLC and Centurion Consulting Group, LLC. Our team works together to bring practical knowledge and professional services with capabilities in digital, cloud and security. We are an SBA 8(a) and HUBZone Certified Tribal Owned Small Business, and Woman Owned Small Business. We are appraised at CMMI-SVC/3. Together, we are creating positive, long-lasting value for government while helping to create a better economic future for the indigenous community in Akiak. www.akcentllc.com

About Centurion Consulting Group, LLC:

Centurion Consulting Group, LLC is a Woman Owned Small Business that delivers information technology, business professional, and human resource services and solutions to the private and public sector, (GSA MAS 54151S & 56131 Schedule holder), in the areas of Agile Scrum and Coaching, Data Solutions, Infrastructure & Security, Software Development & Engineering, and HR & Talent Acquisition Services to support Modernization, Transformation, Development, Cyber, Cloud, DevOps, Business, Agile, and Technology support projects. Mission-driven, we serve a balanced commitment to ensuring financial success, promoting social responsibility, and strengthening our community by giving back to those in need. www.centurioncg.com

About Akiak Technology, LLC:

Akiak Technology, LLC is subsidiary of Akiak Holdings, LLC. We are an SBA 8(a) and HUBZone Certified Tribal-Owned Small Business. Our experts combine unmatched experience and specialized skills to accelerate the digital transformation journey for government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, security, health, and state and local markets. Our purpose is to create a better economic future for the indigenous community in Akiak. We are headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia and have an office in Akiak, Alaska. www.akiaktechnology.com

View original content:

SOURCE Centurion Consulting Group