Next Community and Legal Issues Clinic (CALIC) to be Hosted on July 23, 2022, in Compton, CA

Free informational event will discuss environmental health and healthy equity issues

COMPTON, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, (MWA) – a national law firm specializing in Racial & Economic Justice, Class Actions, and Environmental Law – is set to host the fifth event of their free Community and Legal Issues Clinic (CALIC) on July 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. This event kickstarts the firm's new 2022 CALIC Tour taking place in Los Angeles County, addressing some of the most important topics relevant to L.A. County residents. Those interested can attend this CALIC event free of charge either in-person at Holy Revival Church (2028 E. El Segundo Blvd., Compton, CA) or virtually via Zoom Webinar.

This event will address the elevation of public health and providing access to the elements that help communities thrive. Our experts will discuss topics like low-cost legal help, accessible healthcare, providing basic needs for those without, natural stewardship, and assisting communities to offer opportunities for meaningful connection and action. The panel of expert speakers at this event will include Public Health expert Dr. Dora Barilla, Dr. PH, MWA Partner and civil rights advocate Joseph L. Richardson, Esq., and Legal Document Assistant Reyna Ventura. MWA believes this conversation can help bridge divides and connect Californians to resources and knowledge they may not have known existed.

Attendees to this event are welcome to ask questions, raise concerns, and connect with the resources provided. "CALIC has already been such a benefit for Riverside and San Bernardino counties," says MWA Partner Joseph Richardson, "We hope we can bring the same educational opportunities to our neighbors in Los Angeles County." As public health, environmental, and social events develop in California, MWA hopes to position CALIC as a go-to resource for all of Southern California to learn more about the situations affecting their communities and ways they can enhance their own well-being. "I am honored to be chosen as a speaker for CALIC events," remarks Public Health Expert Dr. Dora Barilla, "These events are a wonderful opportunity to provide all communities with the resources or assistance they need to thrive. We all need tools to improve our own well-being." If you are interested in learning more about the first event in the 2022 CALIC Tour or want to register to attend virtually or in-person, visit the MWA website here.

CALIC has made it a point to visit locations during its 2022 Southern California Tour whose residents may not have access to the same educational opportunities, resources, healthcare facilities, and environmental activism that wealthier communities may enjoy. Holy Revival Church in Compton is home to Pastor James Thomas who has found immense value in CALIC's approach to helping those in need. "Holy Revival Church is thrilled to host the Community and Legal Issues Clinic as it comes to Los Angeles County," says Pastor Thomas, "Joseph Richardson and I are brothers in spirit and in action, going back more than 2 decades. We are thrilled that we can be part of the dissemination of vital information that will help our community."

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with recovery of $1 million or more. MWA maintains California offices in Ontario, San Bernardino, Palm Desert, and Irvine and supports its national practice with offices in Illinois and New Jersey. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients involved in general complex and commercial litigation, as well as personal injury and class action matters. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

