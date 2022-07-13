AAG Partners with EZ-ACCESS as Official Home Equity Solutions Provider

IRVINE, Calif. , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Advisors Group (AAG), the nation's leader in home equity solutions, today announced its partnership with EZ-ACCESS, a division of Homecare Products Inc., a leading provider of quality access and mobility solutions. The partnership allows EZ-ACCESS dealers to connect customers with AAG to help them understand options for accessing their home equity to fund home modification projects such as modular and portable ramping, patient transfer and vertical platform lifts.

"AAG is excited to partner with a company that provides durable, safe and convenient mobility products for seniors across the country. It's a partnership that naturally embodies our core values of being caring, driven and ethical," said Scott Slifer, AAG Chief Administrative Officer. "In 2022, the industry can expect AAG to bring more companies into our family of partners who align with our company mission and provide wholistic solutions to seniors both financially and in the home."

AAG's products allow seniors to responsibly access their home equity to make home modifications needed to remain in their home long term. All AAG borrowers are of course required to maintain the home, pay property taxes and homeowners insurance, and otherwise comply with loan terms.

According to a recent AAG study, over 80% of seniors wish to live in their home for the rest of their lives, but the vast majority do not have homes equipped for the journey. In fact, according to the CDC, each year 3 million older Americans are treated for emergency injuries due to falls and over 800,000 are hospitalized at an estimated cost of over $50 billion. AAG believes this issue can be countered with the responsible use of home equity to help seniors fund their home safety and preparedness projects.

"EZ-ACCESS is driven by our mission to enrich lives by providing access to life beyond barriers," said Don Everard, CEO and Co-owner EZ-ACCESS. "Our environment simply isn't flat, and this is challenging for anyone with limited mobility and especially those who rely on a mobility device to get around. By partnering with AAG, we are excited to bring our customers a trusted option to help them get the accessibility solutions they need for a fulfilling life."

In the agreement, EZ-ACCESS dealers will now be able to connect their customers who are 62 and older directly with AAG loan officers in their area. These loan officers will work in-person with each individual client and their families to discuss the financing options they have available to fund home modifications unique to their situation. As part of the partnership, AAG will also provide EZ-ACCESS dealers with educational material about home equity usage and will take part in industry related events. AAG's partnership with EZ-ACCESS is another step in ensuring that seniors have access to a variety of helpful resources for their later years.

About EZ-ACCESS

EZ-ACCESS® has been a family-owned and operated company since 1984 and continues to be one of the World's leading producers of high-quality accessibility solutions. We remain dedicated to providing access to life beyond barriers by offering our nationwide network of dealers safe, durable, and dependable ramps, platforms, stairs, and lifts that help get elderly, disabled, or recovering individuals where they need to go. Our products are suitable for home, vehicle, or travel and offer temporary or long-term solutions to accommodate a wide variety of needs. To learn more about EZ-ACCESS and our suite of products, you can visit our website at www.ezaccess.com.

About AAG

AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions, including Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages, that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.

