Dual Diagnosis Disorder: Circle of Hope Treatment Program Director Raises Awareness

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dual diagnosis disorders are mental health conditions that occur alongside substance abuse disorders. Drug and alcohol rehab centers that offer dual diagnosis treatment can provide more comprehensive care to patients struggling with both addiction and mental illness.

Mental health disorders are often undiagnosed in people struggling with addiction.

Mental health disorders are often undiagnosed in people struggling with addiction. As a result, these individuals may not receive the treatment they need to overcome their illness. Dual diagnosis treatment programs can help patients receive an accurate diagnosis and get the proper care for both their addiction and mental health disorder.

Kristina Sharava, Program Director at Circle of Hope Treatment, states that dual diagnosis disorders are often misunderstood, and patients may not receive the proper care they need. She said that dual diagnosis patients have very complex symptoms and behaviors, and without proper treatment, they are at risk for a multitude of negative outcomes.

Kristina explains that drug and alcohol addiction can co-occur with a variety of mental illnesses, including anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), ADHD, bipolar disorder, and more. She continued to say that the symptoms of co-occurring disorders will vary depending on which mental illness is diagnosed as well as the drug used. For example, the signs of marijuana abuse and schizophrenia are quite distinct from the symptoms of a meth addict who has bipolar disorder living with crystal meth addiction.

Sharava says that the goal of dual diagnosis treatment is to address both the addiction and the underlying mental health condition. This can be done through a variety of methods, including individual therapy, group therapy, medication management, and holistic approaches.

Treating dual diagnosis disorders is typically more successful than treating addiction or mental disease separately, as it targets the root cause of the issue. Kristina believes that patients can achieve long-term sobriety and live happier lives by addressing both addiction and mental illness simultaneously.

"Dual diagnosis disorders are often difficult to treat, but with correct treatment, people may recover and lead healthy lives," says Kristina. "Circle of Hope specializes in treating dual diagnosis disorders. We are raising public awareness of this issue so that individuals receive the proper care they need."

Circle of Hope Treatment

18770 Strathern St,

Reseda, CA 91335

(855) 572-0950

admissions@circleofhopetreatment.com

View original content:

SOURCE Circle of Hope Treatment