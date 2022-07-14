Haivision Unveils Mission-Critical Visual Collaboration Platform - Haivision Command 360

Revolutionary next-generation solution for operation and command centers enables real-time critical decision-making and collaboration for defense, government, enterprise, and public safety organizations

MONTREAL, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - July 14, 2022 - Haivision Systems Inc . ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming, networking, and visual collaboration solutions, today announced the release of Haivision Command 360™, its next-generation critical visual collaboration platform for today's extended operations and command and control environments. Command 360 enables response teams to make real-time decisions by centralizing all video, data, communication, and visualization sources into a fully secure multi-site video wall solution.

Haivision Systems Inc.l ogo (CNW Group/Haivision Systems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Command 360 is the first major new release stemming from Haivision's recent acquisition of Haivision MCS, LLC (formerly CineMassive Displays, LLC), highlighting the successful integration of the company and leveraging product, technology, and sales synergies. Command 360 is the result of years of advanced visualization experience in the most demanding environments including combat command centers, global security operation centers, cyber security response centers, network operation centers, real-time crime centers, and joint emergency response centers.

"The release of Command 360 is a major milestone for our company," expressed Mirko Wicha, President and CEO of Haivision. "This disruptive platform delivers real-time information to empower informed, mission-critical decisions. Command 360 embodies Haivision's approach to security, scalability, real-time performance, and unmatched reliability."

Unlike complex, hardware centric solutions requiring extensive programming, the Command 360 software platform can be rapidly set up and fully operational using its intuitive configuration wizard. Once operational, Command 360 delivers the advanced functionality needed to coordinate and manage an entire operations center through its easy-to-use, secure, browser-based user interface.

Today, global enterprises, defense, government, and public safety organizations are under intense pressure to collaborate seamlessly across a range of locations. Command 360 is designed to effortlessly scale from a central operations center to support remote or portable systems as well as geographically distributed multi-site locations, with no impact on performance.

"Customers want a visual collaboration platform that's quick to set up and deploy but must also provide the flexibility to scale. With Command 360, we created a browser-based solution that's incredibly easy to set up and can be integrated to provide end users with a streamlined operational workflow almost immediately," said Mahmoud Al-Daccak, CTO of Haivision. "Unlike anything else on the market, users also have unlimited multi-site and remote scalability capabilities enabling them to quickly and easily incorporate geographically distributed systems and remote teams within a single platform."

Command 360 is one of the most secure visual collaboration platforms in the world, created to meet industry defense-grade and enterprise zero-trust model standards, including over one hundred new security features, giving users complete confidence in the security of their data, communications, and operations. The Command 360 open architecture enables seamless integration with Haivision's complete range of live video encoding, distribution, monitoring, and recording solutions.

Haivision Command 360 is now available. For more information, register for the live webinar – Introducing Haivision Command 360 – taking place on Thursday, July 28 at 12pm ET.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming, networking, and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.