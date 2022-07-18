CNO Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

CARMEL, Ind., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) will report results for the second quarter of 2022 after the market closes on Monday, August 1, 2022. The company will host a conference call to discuss results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/CNO Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

Participate by Dial-In

To participate, please register at https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11345/cno-financial-group-second-quarter-2022-earnings-results/. Upon registering, you will be provided with call details and a registrant ID used to track attendance on the conference call. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email.

Participate by Webcast

For those investors who prefer to listen to the call online, we will broadcast the call live via webcast. The event can be accessed through the Investors section of our website at ir.CNOinc.com. Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the event to register and install any necessary software.

Participate by Replay

A replay of the call will be available on the Investors section of our website at ir.CNOinc.com.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,400 exclusive agents and 4,700 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CNO Financial Group