Eiger Appoints Senior Human Resources and Organizational Executive Lisa Kelly-Croswell to Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases, today announced the appointment of Lisa Kelly-Croswell to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Kelly-Croswell is an accomplished senior human resources and organizational executive and brings nearly 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries. She is currently Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Boston Medical Center Health System, where she oversees the organizational agenda for a $5 billion health system, full-service academic medical center, and 450,000-member managed healthcare plan.

"Lisa's extensive experience in biopharmaceuticals and healthcare systems alongside her track record in leading meaningful organizational growth ideally position her to bring an important perspective to our board," said Thomas Dietz, PhD, Chairman of the Board, Eiger. "As a seasoned executive in the healthcare field, her insights and perspective will be a valuable addition to our strategic planning process for the future Eiger organization and late-stage pipeline announcements ahead."

Prior to her leadership position with the Boston Medical Center Health System, Ms. Kelly-Croswell led Human Resources for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, playing a pivotal role in the company's transformation from a research organization into a fully sustainable commercial biotechnology company. Before Vertex, Ms. Kelly-Croswell held roles within Nitromed, Cigna, and Monsanto. She currently serves on the board of Synlogic and is a current and past board member of multiple non-profit organizations.

"I am delighted to join the Eiger board at this exciting time in its evolution to a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company," said Ms. Kelly-Croswell. "The company's progress to date has been impressive and the diverse pipeline with breakthrough therapy programs is most promising for patients that may ultimately benefit. I look forward to being part of Eiger's future growth and continued success."

Ms. Kelly-Croswell holds an MA in Labor and Industrial Relations and a BA in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She is the holder of the 2022 NEHRA Diversity Champion Award and is a 2021 awardee for Boston's Most Impactful Black Women. She has been featured in the Boston Business Journal and Forbes and is a sought-after speaker and panelist for many organizational conferences and events.

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. Eiger is also developing peginterferon lambda as a therapeutic for COVID-19 and reported positive results from TOGETHER, a Phase 3 investigator-initiated study.

All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation: lonafarnib and peginterferon lambda for HDV, Zokinvy for progeria, and avexitide for both congenital hyperinsulinism and post-bariatric hypoglycemia.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

