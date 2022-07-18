Richmond American Homes Debuts First Community in Tennessee

The Ridge at Carter's Station opens for sales this Saturday!

COLUMBIA, Tenn., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Tennessee, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of The Ridge at Carter's Station, its debut community in the Nashville area. This exciting new Columbia neighborhood is the first in a large-scale masterplan that is set to become a Maury County staple.

The Hemingway is one of eight inspired Richmond American floor plans available at The Ridge at Carter’s Station in Columbia, Tennessee. (PRNewswire)

Model Home Tours (RichmondAmerican.com/CartersStationGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by The Ridge at Carter's Station between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, and between 12 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, for tours of the builder's brand-new Alexandrite, Moonstone and Hemingway model homes. After its grand opening weekend, the community will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and Saturdays, and from 12 to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Sundays.

More about The Ridge at Carter's Station (RichmondAmerican.com/CartersStation):

New ranch and two-story homes from the mid $400s

8 versatile floor plans, including many from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,720 to 2,950 sq. ft.

9' main-floor ceilings, granite kitchen countertops and quartz bathroom countertops included

Close proximity to shopping and dining in Spring Hill

Easy access to I-65, major employment hubs and downtown Nashville

Several homes scheduled to be available for October move-in!

Personalization is among the many factors that set Richmond American apart from other leading homebuilders. Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

The Ridge at Carter's Station is located at 2903 Windstone Trail (at Carters Creek Station Road) in Columbia. Call 931.400.7101 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.